US-American moved to Bonn : "I didn't feel a bit welcome"

Lydia Susann and her husband Andreas Maus moved to Bonn in 2021. Foto: Martin Wein

The US-American Lydia Susann moved to Bonn from Göttingen with her husband one and a half years ago. Since then she has had trouble with the authorities.

Bonn likes to present itself as hospitable and cosmopolitan. "Bonn's international activities focus on global issues of the future such as sustainability, volunteering, development cooperation and disaster prevention," it says in English on the city's homepage under the heading "International Profile“.

The city offers numerous services to support and promote its international network of Bonn organisations. In practice, urgently needed international professionals are apparently welcomed less positively by the city administration, a German-American couple tells the General-Anzeiger.

US-American moved from Göttingen to Bonn in 2021

In May 2021, the young oncologist Andreas Maus and his wife Lydia Susann moved from Göttingen to Bonn. The neurobiologist with a doctorate had taken over a vacant position at the University Hospital, where she has been head of electron microscopy since then. The US American from Vermont had already met the German from Baden-Württemberg in 2014 while studying in Boston in the US state of Massachusetts. In 2015, the couple moved to Göttingen together and married in 2018. There can be no question of alleged social tourism in such a case.

However, they both felt under this suspicion when Lydia needed a new residence permit from the Foreigners' Registration Office of the City of Bonn in January. If one of the partners in a married couple comes from a country outside the EU, the permit is always valid for only three years.

To obtain the document, the wedding certificate and an informal application were not enough. Instead, the couple should submit a "declaration of marital cohabitation" to the Foreigners' Registration Office. "I live together with my husband in our flat (...) in marital cohabitation. A separation has not taken place and is not intended by me," it says. "I am also not aware that my husband wishes to separate from me.“

One could almost think that the authorities would like to control the consummation of the marriage. Even a signature from the American woman was not enough. The official insisted that both partners sign the document together under official supervision.

"In Göttingen, it was always a mere formality," says Andreas Maus. "I felt like a supplicant in the hallway at the foreigners' office behind a plexiglass screen and not a bit welcome," Lydia Maus remembers. The tone of the office staff was also rather gruff in other respects. Even in the summons to the appointment, which is available to the GA, the office had pointed out that under no circumstances would they "answer questions about general foreigner law or your personal case". They would only take fingerprints and a fee of 93 Euro, payable in cash or by EC card. Lydia Maus then had to wait for the plastic card with the residence permit for three months without being able to prove her identity correctly. The city of Göttingen always issued a short-term visa for this, she says.

The city administration explains that the Foreigners' Registration Office is fulfilling a legal mandate. It is a "factual prerequisite that a marital or family partnership is lived". "This is usually clarified by the confirmation of the partner," says Isabell Klotz from the press office.

A few months earlier there had been a scandal when Maus had her US driving licence transferred to a German one. The 30-year-old was seriously asked whether she had any driving experience at all. When she went to pick up the new document at the citizens' registration office, her US driver's licence was summarily confiscated. No one was able to explain the procedure to her in English. "Three people refused to speak English with me. I cried at first“.

Although Lydia Maus now speaks good German, the facts of the case were complicated. It was only after her husband asked her in writing that she learned that §31 paragraph 4 of the Driving Licence Ordinance of the Federal Ministry of Transport actually provides for the confiscation of a foreign driving licence if a German one is issued.

Trouble over driving licences

"If I get stopped on holiday in the US as a US citizen with an international driver's licence, it will look very strange," explains Lydia. Maus was told that she could pick up the document again. However, her German driving licence would then be irrevocably confiscated.

It is true that "in justified cases" the driving licence authority can waive this rule, the order states. A fact to which the Bürgeramt initially only replied that this had so far only happened if the employer considered the holding of both driving licences to be necessary. "Other circumstances that could lead to the granting of an exception are not ruled out a priori, but are hardly conceivable and have not been presented so far," the press office explains in writing.

"You really feel excluded in such moments," says Lydia Maus, who still does not understand the meaning of the regulation. On most days she rides her racing bike from the city centre to the Venusberg anyway, because in a car one is too often stuck in traffic jams. The specialist will probably think twice about whether she wants to naturalise in Germany, even if she has no intention of getting divorced. After all, the young couple could easily gain a professional foothold in the USA.

BONN IS INTERNATIONAL 120 nations live here People from 120 countries live in Bonn. Of the 335,975 inhabitants with Bonn as the main residence, a total of 102,761 had a migration background or were registered as foreigners at the end of 2021, according to the municipal statistics office. The largest groups come from Syria (9428), Turkey (8254), Poland (6879) and Morocco (5921). But there are also 3933 Russians and 1823 US-Americans living in Bonn. Among the EU countries, Italy (3976) leads ahead of Spain (3282) and Romania (2429). Even before the war began, 1203 people from Ukraine were already living in Bonn. Their number has risen sharply since then. From the end of February to the beginning of August, 4400 refugees registered with the city. However, 578 had already left the city again in August. wmr

Original text: Martin Wein