Rat infestation in Vonovia building in Beuel "I'm traumatised, I want to get out of here"

Rat infestation

Peter Kox from the Bonn Tenants' Association reports on a rat infestation in Bad Godesberg, where the children were woken up at night because they had been nibbled on by rats. "That's really rare, but it can happen," says Kox. Beuel pest controller Dardan Hoti says that rats can transmit more than 120 infectious diseases. There is therefore a great danger from rats in the home. For example, rats can contaminate food with their faeces and urine. Insulation, pipes and household contents could also be damaged by the rodents, according to Hoti. According to the pest controller, rat infestations in gardens or residential complexes are not uncommon. "The rat population is growing rapidly," reports Hoti. He advises that at the first signs, such as rat droppings, destroyed household goods or the sighting of rats, the infestation should be dealt with as quickly as possible. This can prevent them from entering the building.