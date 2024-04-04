Rat infestation in Vonovia building in Beuel "I'm traumatised, I want to get out of here"
Beuel · A rat has been living in the bedroom wall of Beuel tenant Susanne Lauer for a month and a half. Communication with the landlord is difficult. The rats have still not been removed. Lauer is suffering so much from the infestation that she wants to move out as soon as possible.
When Susanne Lauer smoked a cigarette on her balcony chair last month, she got a big fright. A rat ran across her balcony between the rose bush and olive tree. The tenant from Beuel immediately took a photo and sent it to her landlord, the property company Vonovia. Lauer had heard the rats running across the roof at dusk for months. But the Beuel resident soon realised that there was a rat living in her bedroom wall.
"The rat goes on the rampage at night," reports Lauer. "It sharpens its teeth, eats the insulation, runs back and forth and makes an incredible amount of noise." Right from the start, Lauer asked her landlord, Vonovia, for help. She called, sent photos and videos by email and tried to contact Vonovia via the online portal. There was no response. Lauer had already heard about the rat problem in the residential complex in early 2023. The tenant has been directly affected for a month and a half. As Lauer reports, the rat has been living in her bedroom wall since mid-February. "The wall has already turned a yellowish colour and the bedroom smells of rat urine."
She called the exterminator herself
After two weeks, Lauer paid an exterminator herself. According to the sales invoice, the pest controller also discovered rat burrows in the garage of the Beuel residential complex. After a month, Vonovia hired an exterminator to put out rat bait. According to Lauer's statement, there was no direct communication with the tenant at any time. The rats were not driven away by the traps. Lauer would like to see more far-reaching measures, such as grids in the sewers and on the guttering, to get rid of the rats in the long term. Around ten people live in Lauer's block of flats. The residential complex also includes six other houses.
Tenant Karin Klein lives on the ground floor of the building. She also confirms that the house is infested with rats. She can no longer use the garden because of the rats. As a severely disabled person, she suffers particularly because she has to spend the whole day indoors. Klein noticed the rats two and a half years ago and contacted Vonovia regularly. "Vonovia does nothing except set up traps," says Klein. However, that would not solve the problem.
When asked by the General-Anzeiger, Vonovia denies the accusation of a rat infestation. Spokeswoman Bettina Benner from Vonovia reports that they have sealed rat holes and set up traps. The costs of the pest control company, which Lauer had commissioned independently, would be borne by the landlord. Vonovia will carry out an inspection in Lauer's flat and check the success of the rat baiting. There seems to have been a misunderstanding in the communication between Lauer and Vonovia, which is why no inspection of the flat has taken place to date. As Lauer and Klein report, the measures have not improved the situation for the tenants in Beuel two and a half years after the first complaints about the rat infestation.
Advice from the tenants' association
Lauer has also asked the Bonn Tenants' Association for help. Following advice from the Bonn Tenants' Association, Lauer reduced the rent payment by ten per cent in order to increase the pressure on the landlord. The Chairman of the Bonn Tenants' Association, Peter Kox, advises that such a measure should only be carried out after professional advice. Rat infestations on buildings occur from time to time in large cities such as Bonn, reports Kox. Larger housing estates are particularly frequently affected. According to Kox, the risk is particularly high in old houses where pipes or house connections are defective and sewers are not tight. He recommends reporting structural defects to the landlord immediately. It is the landlord's responsibility to rectify these defects immediately. However, hygienic conditions such as incorrectly filled rubbish bins or rubbish next to the bins also attract rats. As Lauer reports, the correct disposal of rubbish is a problem in her apartment block. Lauer and Klein are therefore demanding lockable rubbish bins from Vonovia.
"I'm traumatised," says Lauer. She would never go out onto the balcony in the dark and keeps the windows of her flat closed as much as possible. "I want to get out of here." She has been looking for a new flat for some time.
(Original text: Sonja Miklitz; Translation: Mareike Graepel)