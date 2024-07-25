66-year-old pursues thief in Beuel ‘I turned round straight away and cycled after him’
Beuel · A woman from Beuel had her handbag, wallet and keys stolen from her bicycle basket - in broad daylight on her way back from shopping in Beuel city centre. The 66-year-old woman gave chase herself.
On her way back from shopping in Beuel city centre, a 66-year-old woman gave chase to a man who had stolen from her shortly before. ‘I hadn't even thought about what I would have done if I had caught him at that moment,’ said the Beuel resident, who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons. The senior citizen was robbed on her way home at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 9 July. She was cycling along Limpericher Straße when a man with a white T-shirt and dark hair, as she describes him, allegedly pulled her bag out of her bike basket.
‘He must have followed me from the city centre,’ the 66-year-old suspects. Because she had two bags behind her in the basket: one with groceries, another with a bunch of keys and a wallet. "I had the bag with the wallet under the other one. He must have known which bag to take,’ she says.
It happened very quickly, she remembers: the senior citizen on the e-bike slowed down to turn, she felt a jolt and looked round. ‘I screamed,’ she says. A man - also on a bike - had pulled her bag out of the basket, turned his bike quickly and sped off in the direction of the centre of Beuel. ‘I turned round straight away and followed him,’ says the 66-year-old. But after a while, she lost sight of him.
170 Euro in cash stolen
After the thief was nowhere to be found, the 66-year-old, who has lived in Beuel for 46 years, filed a complaint with the police. Police spokesman Simon Rott confirms that, according to the victim, a black wallet, 170 euros in cash, two PayPal cards and a red key case were stolen.
‘My husband immediately changed all the locks,’ says the victim. Apart from the shock and the stolen cash, the loss of the keys is the most annoying thing, she says. Changing the locks also costs a few hundred euros,’ says Beuelein.
She still has nightmares about the crime, she reports: ‘I'm seriously considering moving away from Beuel.’ She has the feeling that incidents similar to her experience or the street robbery in Bonn-Castell on 15 July have become more frequent in recent years. However, the police crime statistics paint a different picture: although overall crime in the police district of the Bonn district police authority, i.e. in Bonn and the neighbouring municipalities, has generally increased in recent years, it fell from 2022 to 2023.
Fewer pickpocketing offences reported in Beuel
Theft offences have also decreased: From 2022 to 2023, there was a decrease of just over seven per cent. The number of reported theft offences last year was 15,964 recorded cases in the entire police district. According to the statistics, 1139 of these were pickpocketing offences. Fewer pickpocketing offences were also recorded in the district of Beuel: There were 104 reported incidents in 2022, compared to 85 last year.
The police advise people to report pickpocketing to the police. ‘It is also very important that if you have your debit card stolen, you have it blocked immediately,’ says Rott. In the case of the 66-year-old woman from Beuel, the police are asking people to call the relevant criminal investigation department on 0228/150 with any information.
Original text: Felizia Schug / Translation: Mareike Graepel