Redevelopment between Hamm and Unna : ICE between Bonn and Berlin canceled for several days

The ICE line to from Bonn to Berlin is cancelled for several days. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa/Jörg Carstensen

Hamm Rail customers and commuters must prepare for further delays and detour in North Rhine-Westphalia. In the eastern Ruhr region, tracks and switches will be rehabilitated for ten days. The ICE between Bonn and Berlin is also affected.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Due to the renewal of switches and tracks between the stations in Hamm and Unna, commuters and rail travelers must prepare for detours, in some cases rail replacement services and longer travel times from Thursday evening (Aug. 11, from 9 p.m.). According to the announcement, Deutsche Bahn is investing around 1.5 million Euro in the renovation work on 1.6 kilometers, which till last until August 21 (6:30 a.m.).

In long-distance traffic, the ICE Sprinter line from Bonn via Cologne to Berlin will be cancelled. Trains on the hourly ICE line from Bonn via Wuppertal and Hamm to Hanover and Berlin will be rerouted between Hagen and Hamm via Dortmund. There will be no stop in Dortmund. Travel time on this route will be extended by up to 35 minutes. Travelers in Bonn, Wuppertal and Hagen must be prepared for an earlier start. In the opposite direction, trains may arrive up to 20 minutes later.

On the IC route between Frankfurt and Münster, trains that actually travel via Unna and Schwerte will be rerouted via Dortmund without stopping. Travel time will be extended by up to 25 minutes. The railroad asks commuters and travelers to inform themselves about the schedule changes before starting their journey.

Regional transport lines are also affected by the closure. The RE 7 and 13 trains are canceled on this section of the route. Between Hamm and Unna, a rail replacement service will be provided by buses.

Also affected is the RE 11, which has already been diverted between Hamm and Bochum via Unna and Dortmund-Hörde for some time due to construction work at Dortmund Central Station. During the construction work, this line will again be routed via its actual route via Kamen and Dortmund Central Station, as the Zweckverband Nahverkehr Westfalen-Lippe (NWL) explained on request. However, the stop in Kamen will be cancelled. On two days, August 13 and 14, rail customers will have to adjust to a changed routing for RE 11 from Dortmund through the northern Ruhr region via Gelsenkirchen.