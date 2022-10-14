Energy crisis : Ice skating rink canceled this season

Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn It was a fun thing to do in the winter months for many but the skating rink in the city will not be set up this season. The Christmas market will also be affected by the energy crisis, with limited lighting and outdoor heaters.

This winter there will be no ice skating rink in the Stadtgarten. The city and the management of the ice skating rink made the decision together, the administration announced on Thursday. Both sides agreed that this was necessary in view of the foreseeable restrictions due to the energy crisis.

The city also plans to implement various measures to reduce energy demand at the Christmas market from Nov. 18 to Dec. 23 in the city center. Among other things, the market will be lit only from 4 to 10 p.m. each day this season, according to a statement from the administration. The shortened lighting time also applies to the Christmas trees set up by the city and illuminated by the municipal utilities. The traditional Advent calendar installed in the windows of the Old Town Hall and illuminated at night will also be affected.

In addition, the city and the showmen's association agreed to do without the use of electric heaters. LED lamps, which require significantly less energy, are to be used for Christmas lighting. Merchandise is to be delivered mainly from within the region and supply chains are to be bundled. In this way, distances can be significantly shortened and several booths and stalls can be supplied by the same shipment. As well, car pooling will be organized for the staff.

Information about the Christmas market will be published on the website www.bonn.de/weihnachtsmarkt in early November.