Ollenhauerstrasse in Bonn : ICE train crashes into small car at railroad crossing

An ICE train crashed into a car parked on the railroad crossing at Bonn-Gronau. Foto: Ulrich Felsmann

Bonn-Gronau An ICE train crashed into a small car at the Ollenhauerstrasse railroad crossing in Bonn close to midnight on Wednesday. No one was in the car when the crash occurred. Police are looking for an unidentified man who is said to have left the scene of the accident in a hurry.

Emergency workers who arrived first on the scene found a completely destroyed VW Polo in the middle of the railroad crossing. The ICE train was also badly damaged. Initial estimates put the damage at more than 300,000 euros. The police have launched an investigation into endangerment of rail traffic.

According to the latest information, the train was traveling at around 100 kilometers per hour and had already initiated the braking process for the stop at Bonn Central Station. Despite this, the ICE hit the small car from the side, completely destroying it. Police say the rail barrier was closed at the time.

Unable to find anyone inside the vehicle, firefighters searched the area surrounding the accident scene with thermal imaging cameras. "Fortunately, no person was found," said a spokesman for the fire department.

The train conductor was under shock and was given medical attention by emergency medical services. The approximately 80 passengers, none of whom were injured, were transported by bus to train stations in Bonn and Cologne for onward travel. The fire department lit up the area so the accident scene could be investigated.

Why the car was on the tracks was still unclear as of Thursday. According to the current status of the investigation, however, it can be assumed that the VW Polo was stopped at the crossing with the barriers closed, on the side going in the direction of Dottendorf, the police reported.

Police search for man who left the scene

Witnesses claim to have seen a man about 1.70 meters tall running south on Nahum-Goldmann-Allee before the time of the accident. The man is said to have short hair and to have been dressed in dark clothing. Police also tried to find the owner of the VW Polo at the address to which it is registered in Königswinter but had no success.

Witnesses who may have observed the man on Thursday night or who can provide further information are asked to contact investigators at 02 28/15-0 or by e-mail at VK2.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.

The accident has affected rail traffic, as a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn explained. The Bonn - Bad Godesberg rail line was closed between midnight and 3:20 am. Long-distance traffic was diverted, and local traffic turned around in Bad Godesberg and Bonn. "Because the damage in the accident area could initially only be provisionally repaired, a reduced speed area for the trains is currently set up there. Further repairs will be necessary in the next few days," said the spokeswoman.

Trains require long braking distance

Trains always have priority over road traffic at railroad crossings. That’s why the railroad crossing sign is there. The rationale is understandable, because trains need a much longer braking distance than a car due to their large mass and the high speed at which they travel. “A passenger train traveling at a speed of one hundred kilometers per hour needs up to 1,000 meters to stop," explained the spokeswoman.

What applies to a red light at an intersection, of course, applies equally at a railroad crossing. "More than 90 percent of accidents that occur could be avoided by correctly following traffic rules," the spokeswoman said. Every year, several millions of euros are invested in technical equipment and the elimination of railroad crossings.