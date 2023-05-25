Dozens of shops about to close IHK President concerned about growing vacancy in Bonn

Pedestrian frequency

According to Managing Director Julian Aengenvoort, pedestrian frequency, which the company hystreet measures at three city centre locations in Bonn, is currently developing positively. For example, the last bridge day was very well attended. "This also led to 25 per cent more passers-by being counted last week than in the previous year and overall in Sternstraße the frequency has been almost continuously above 2022," said Aengenvoort.

Aachener Grundvermögen, which owns some properties in the city centre, is less critical of the situation in Bonn's city centre. It cannot confirm the longer vacancies, he said. "On the contrary, from our point of view Bonn is still a very sought-after retail location," said spokesperson Sonja Nees.