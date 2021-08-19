Consequences for regional economy : IHK president criticizes Bonn environmental lanes

Bonn The Bonn council coalition wants to install environmental lanes for buses and bicycles only on a busy arterial road. Stefan Hagen of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce warns of the consequences for the regional economy.

The Bonn/Rhein-Sieg Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) reacts with concern to the planned environmental lanes on the B 56 in Endenich. The traffic trial on the Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring is "currently inappropriate and counterproductive for traffic flow, environmental and noise pollution," explained IHK President Stefan Hagen on Wednesday. "Right now, the traffic situation in Bonn and the surrounding area is even more tense than usual as a result of the flood disaster." According to the regional business community, little will change in this regard for the time being. For business mobility and commuters, the IHK fears severe restrictions, he said. "Businesses and consumers will feel the consequences," Hagen warned.

The IHK is fundamentally critical of environmental lanes on which only public buses and bicycles are to be allowed. At the very least, the test must be stopped if there are significant disruptions, the IHK president said.

Outbound lane to be usable for motorists at night

At the request of the council coalition of the Greens, SPD, Left and Volt, the city has drawn up plans for the environmental lanes between the intersections of the B 56 with Provinzialstrasse and Auf dem Hügel. Individual traffic will be left with only one lane per direction on the arterial road heading southwest instead of the previous two. The environmental lane is to be usable out of town at night also for drivers, according to the city administration.

The trial, which is scheduled to last at least ten months, could start at the beginning of 2022 at the earliest, partly because traffic signs and road markings have to be organised. The final decision in the council is still pending.