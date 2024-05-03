Bonn and the Region Illegal attacks on birds of prey continue

Under Special Protection

According to Planet Wissen, birds of prey capture their prey at rapid speeds: As the fastest of its kind, the peregrine falcon reaches speeds of more than 250 kilometers per hour during its characteristic hunting stoop. In addition, the birds support biological balance through their choice of food, as they keep the population of pests such as voles and insects small.

The birds prey on sick and weaker animals and help control the population of city pigeons. The body length of birds of prey ranges from 14 to 115 centimeters. With a wingspan of 2.50 meters, the white-tailed eagle is the largest, according to WWF. For nesting, birds of prey prefer cliffs or trees; falcons also like to take over empty nests of other birds. According to estimates by GEO, there are about 330,000 birds of prey in Germany. Among them, the buzzard is the most common. But kestrels, sparrowhawks, goshawks and red kites are also well represented. They are all strictly protected species, and the red kite is particularly endangered in North Rhine-Westphalia, according to the Nature Conservation Union.