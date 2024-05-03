Bonn and the Region Illegal attacks on birds of prey continue
Bonn · The Bonn and Rhein-Sieg district is one of the areas where people kill birds of prey. Conservationists work closely with the police to find the perpetrators. This is often difficult, but a spectacular case involving a chicken farmer from Bornheim came before the courts.
Dubbed hunters of the skies, birds of prey are not universally beloved. This may be due to their diet, which includes chickens, homing pigeons and pheasants. These are all animals that are becoming increasingly popular as pets or hobbies, leading to a conflict of interest between animal owners and conservationists, says Alexander Heyd. He is one of the bird conservationists who aim to protect partially endangered bird species from illegal hunting.
Heyd is Chair of Nabu Bonn and managing director of the Vereins Komitee gegen den Vogelmord, or committee against bird murder, an association that has been advocating for bird protection since the 1970s. The association has its own project, EDGAR, which translates as Documentation and Reporting Center for Bird of Prey Persecution and Wildlife Crime. Together with the NRW Ministry for the Environment cases are recorded and, in some cases, brought to court. The association works closely with the police and authorities to achieve this.
Kestrel most common victim
Since 2005, 26 cases have been recorded. At the top of the list is the kestrel, with seven dead birds, followed by the common buzzard, red kites and goshawks, each with four dead animals. Heyd says this is a relatively high number compared to other areas. In the immediately adjacent Ahrweiler district, only four cases have been recorded. There are also fewer cases in Altenkirchen.
The committee suspects that animal keepers are increasingly the perpetrators in Bonn and the region. "There are many chicken and pigeon keepers in rural areas. In addition, there is a lot of small game hunting for pheasants on the left bank of the Rhine. And where there are many pheasants, birds of prey are increasingly hunted," says Heyd.
According to Nabu, pheasants, which originate from China, are a sensitive species, unable to cope with cold winters and rainy summers, making them popular prey for birds of prey. The same applies to pigeons and chickens.
The most brutal case in the region since records began is arguably the case of a goshawk beaten to death at a place of work. The case dates back several years. A chicken farmer from Bornheim had caught a goshawk in 2010. Using a garbage bag, he tied the live bird up and took it to his workplace. There, he presented the bird to his colleagues and beat it to death before disposing of it in a garbage bin, reports Heyd. The man’s supervisor retrieved the bird from the trash and informed the committee and the police. Three years later, the perpetrator was fined €1,800 by the Bonn District Court.
Animal welfare activists point out that it is only natural that birds of prey hunt small animals. "Breeders have entered the birds’ habitat and put their food in front of them," says Heyd. "We are dealing with a few, but criminal, animal keepers who harbor a personal grudge against birds of prey. The vast majority do not interfere with nature. But those who disregard nature cause great harm in our region."
Legally, birds of prey and owls are without exception protected under the Federal Nature Conservation Act, so killing them is illegal. Birds of prey are also subject to hunting law, but are under year-round protection, "so in other words, it is never allowed to hunt them at any moment of the year," says Heyd. Illegal bird of prey hunting is prosecuted as poaching if the perpetrator can be identified.
Crimes are difficult to trace back
Not all registered cases can be prosecuted. "Often it is difficult to find out who shot or poisoned the birds," says Heyd. A bird shot with an air gun can sometimes fly far. "It is a mobile animal, it can come from anywhere," says Heyd. The press office of the Bonn police confirms that attacks on birds of prey are difficult to trace back. The most recently registered case occurred in August 2023 in Wachtberg. There, an eagle owl was shot with an air gun, the perpetrator is unknown. The injured bird had a projectile in its body. An orchardist found it and brought it to a bird station. The eagle owl was cared for there and could be released back into the wild. Heyd has also found bird of prey traps in the immediate vicinity of his office in Duisdorf.
Currently, the nature lover is engaged in bird protection in Malta. What keeps him going is his motto: "Handle nature carefully and if there are conflicts, seek solutions that do not harm nature," he says. He believes that if people have a hobby that is connected to nature, like keeping chickens or pigeons, then they should also respect the fact that there are birds of prey around. Chickens can be easily protected with a net over their enclosure. He advises pigeon breeders to open the pigeon loft at different times. Because birds of prey are creatures of habit, if the pigeon loft is opened at the same time every morning, the bird remembers that.
Original text: Alessandra Fahl
Translation: Jean Lennox