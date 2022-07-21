Complaints about noise and debris in subways : Illegal techno parties in Bornheim keep the city and police busy

Illegal techno parties have allegedly been taking place in the motorway subway in the extension of Salierweg near Widdig, to name one example. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bornheim In Bornheim, complaints are piling up about techno parties in underground passageways, with music blaring through the city area until morning. This is what the city and the police say.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The video is only a couple of seconds long. It shows young people dancing wildly to hard techno beats. The music is created by a person at a disc jockey's desk. The location of the party cannot be made out exactly. However, it is apparently a subway in Bornheim.

The video was leaked to the General-Anzeiger. It was taken from the social network Facebook. People from the region arrange private, unregistered techno parties using private Facebook groups and the Whatsapp messaging service, for example under motorway or railway bridges. This also happens in Bornheim - much to the displeasure of residents.

800 metres to the first houses in Widdig

There are also complaints about the parties on Facebook. The noise of the partying can be heard over the fields and it is loud, can read there. One venue is probably the motorway subway in the extension of Salierweg in Widdig. As the crow flies, it is a good 800 metres to the beginning of the residential area in Bornheim on the Rhine.

It seems that the celebrations near Widdig take place mainly on Friday nights. A resident of Widdig told the General-Anzeiger that the bass can be heard until five o'clock in the morning with the windows closed. His son could not sleep any more, just like other people. And it's not just the noise. The techno fans leave their rubbish behind. His dog has already stepped in broken glass several times, says the Widdig resident.

Harassed by party guests

Other people from Widdig report on Facebook that they were harassed by party guests when they asked them to be quiet and to take away their rubbish. Not only annoyed residents, but also individuals who think that people should be allowed to have fun - especially after two years of Coronavirus restrictions - are posting their comments on Facebook.

In fact, the police and the administration have already taken action on the matter. "The city is aware that illegal techno parties have been taking place again and again at various locations in recent years," says city spokesperson Christoph Lüttgen. So far, these parties have been held on the Viktoriawiese in Roisdorf or on the banks of the Rhine in Hersel, for example. "Last Thursday, the city found out that similar parties had probably also taken place in Widdig," Lüttgen continued.

Party with 100 participants broken up

Following various complaints, the public order office and the police were on a joint inspection tour last weekend, Lüttgen said. "On Sunday night, the city's on-call service, with the support of the police, broke up a techno party that had taken place at a subway in Bornheim-Ort," Lüttgen said.

Simon Rott from the press office of the Bonn police confirms this. "Around 1.25 a.m., 100 people were on the scene, the music was switched off and all participants went home. The Bornheim public order office asked the organiser to take everything down," Rott said.

The police had already been there on other days in Bornheim because of such parties. According to Rott, on Saturday, 2 July, at the railway subway on Alfred-Rademacher-Straße and on Saturday, 9 July, at the motorway subway in the extension of Salierweg - in both cases responding to calls about disturbances.

Organiser from Cologne and Bornheim

According to Rott, the personal details of an organiser living in Cologne were taken on 2 July. Bornheim's city spokesperson Christoph Lüttgen says that an organiser from Bornheim was identified at a party.

The city and police are currently discussing how to proceed. "Preventive measures to stop such events are not possible at the moment," explains Lüttgen. However, if the city is aware of any such event, it is possible to initiate administrative offence proceedings.

(Original text: Christoph Meurer; Translation: Jean Lennox)