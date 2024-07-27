Poor service and long waiting times Immigration office in Bonn: people queuing on the pavement

Professional expertise is to be brought in for the implementation. This process support could be financed from state funds. However, some immediate measures have already been proposed: to alleviate the acute staff shortage, positions are to be advertised permanently in future and regular job interviews are to be scheduled. While employees have so far been directly entrusted with real cases and have apparently often despaired, experienced colleagues are to familiarise them with the processes and legal particularities first in future. The administration would like to create four additional positions for this purpose. In addition, a new team is to be set up to deal specifically with the needs of the many foreign students, trainees and language students. A new management position would have to be created for this.