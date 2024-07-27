Poor service and long waiting times Immigration office in Bonn: people queuing on the pavement
Bonn · Customers without an appointment have to wait for hours to be admitted to the Foreigners' Registration Office in Oxfordstraße in Bonn. The city says it wants to reform the office, but gets often criticised.
In the jargon of the city administration, applicants at the immigration office are now called ‘customers’. This is of little use to them. As part of the Citizens‘ Services department, Bonn's Foreigners’ Office has been known for years for its remoteness from the public and poor service. While the tables in the restaurants on Friedrichstraße behind it fill up with cheerful Bonn residents and tourists shortly before noon on Wednesday, a dozen people are still waiting in front of the inconspicuous entrance door on Oxfordstraße with the barely legible official sign - in German only, by the way - for the coveted admission.
A young woman from Colombia has now sat down on the pavement. She has been waiting for two hours. ‘You can't get a regular appointment here,’ she says. She has already been here several times without success. A man next to her looks up from his laptop for a moment and nods speechlessly. There isn't even enough waiting space.
The young woman is under pressure. Her residence permit is due to expire in a month. She needs a regular extension - also for the new employment contract, which she will otherwise not be able to start. ‘But nothing is happening’. She cries for a moment. ‘I'm all alone here,’ she then says in excellent German, ‘and nobody helps.’
City council is alarmed
The city council has now also recognised that there is a lot wrong with the authority and is sounding the alarm. Complex regulations in immigration law and the lack of administrative staff directly available to deal with the public are responsible for this, writes deputy city spokesperson Marc Hoffmann in a press release. Since 2016, the number of people with temporary residence permits in Bonn has almost doubled to 33,000. During the same period, the number of staff at the Foreigners' Office has increased from 60 to 98, according to the press office. 16 positions are currently vacant.
The majority are by no means refugees, but people who have entered the country regularly with a visa or residence permit, emphasises Hoffmann. The legal situation is also much more complicated and hardly comprehensible for those affected: ‘The complexity makes it almost impossible for applicants to get an overview of all the options under residence law, the consequences of a possible choice between various temporary residence permits for a later change to a settlement permit or for naturalisation,’ writes Hoffmann.
It is certainly not the fault of the ‘customers’ that even international academics with highly specialised professions despair at the immigration office. The administration would therefore now like to restructure the Foreigners' Registration Office with a comprehensive “transformation process”. To this end, it wants to create a total of seven new positions and has applied to the city council for additional budget funds totalling around 392,000 euros in the coming year and 405,000 euros in 2026. As can be seen from the corresponding draft resolution for the city council, the additional costs are expected to fall again in the following years to just over 300,000 euros with an upward trend.
What to do about the staff shortage?
Professional expertise is to be brought in for the implementation. This process support could be financed from state funds. However, some immediate measures have already been proposed: to alleviate the acute staff shortage, positions are to be advertised permanently in future and regular job interviews are to be scheduled. While employees have so far been directly entrusted with real cases and have apparently often despaired, experienced colleagues are to familiarise them with the processes and legal particularities first in future. The administration would like to create four additional positions for this purpose. In addition, a new team is to be set up to deal specifically with the needs of the many foreign students, trainees and language students. A new management position would have to be created for this.
The overload has apparently led to frequent changes with corresponding vacancies at middle management level below the office management. The administrative management would therefore like to sweeten the job of the three previous team leaders as well as the new one by upgrading them from A11 to A12. In terms of basic salary, this is around 400 euros more per month. Another employee is to be given a two-year contract to drive forward the digitalisation of the authority's processes.
Meanwhile, outside on Oxfordstrasse, they continue to wait for someone to address their concerns. Despite all the staff shortages and frustration, it remains a mystery why someone doesn't pragmatically hand a few folding chairs out of the door.
University means extra burden
4500 students from abroad
In future, the city administration would like to concentrate the support of international students in the Foreigners' Office and set up a separate team for this purpose. With 4,500 students, 1,700 doctoral students and hundreds of visiting academics from abroad, the University of Bonn is one of the most welcoming universities in Germany. It therefore contributes significantly to Bonn's international flair and recruits young talent for international organisations and companies based in the city. If students do not come from the EU, they often have to apply for or extend visas or residence permits. The applicable regulations vary from country to country. In some cases, EU law also applies in addition to German law. wmr
Original text: Martin Wein / Translation: Mareike Graepel