Bonn virologist Streeck : Incidence figure gives completely wrong picture

Virologist Hendrik Streeck from Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Interview Bonn Virologist Hendrik Streeck considers neither the incidence figure nor the daily number of new infections to be useful benchmarks for the current Corona strategy. In this interview, he also explains why there is no reason to panic in view of the virus mutation from Great Britain.

Professor Streeck, tough measures for another eight to ten weeks are under discussion right now. Chancellor Merkel is said to have called for that at an internal meeting of Union parliamentarians on Tuesday. Will we have to live with the lockdown until Easter?

Streek: It's basically right to have the goal of lowering the numbers and keeping them low. However, I am sceptical that this will succeed during winter. One problem is that we continue to have no guideline, no compass defined, so we continue to drift our way from lockdown to lockdown.

Info Hendrik Streeck is a professor of virology. The 43-year-old was born in Göttingen. He received his training at the Charité in Berlin and at the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität in Bonn. Since October 2019, he has been Professor of Virology and Director of the Institute of Virology and HIV Research at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn.

What do you mean by that? There is the daily number of new infections, the threshold of 50 infections per 100,000 population, and the figure on intensive care bed utilization.

Streeck: The limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is perceived by many as a scientific limit, but in fact it is a limit defined by politicians. It now conveys a completely false picture, because we have constantly changed the testing strategy. When it comes to the numbers of new infections, we see that these are actually no longer decisive, but that we are much more focused on the utilization of the intensive care units. There, however, we do not know where the limits of our system are. Before the pandemic, we assumed a capacity of 30,000 intensive care beds nationwide, but now the capacity limit is already under threat with 4,000 intensive care beds occupied by Covid 19 patients. The shortage of specialist staff, which has been known and called for for many years, is obviously having a full impact, so that medical experts are warning of overload for good reason. We need to take this seriously, and finally solve this problem, which was already known before Corona.

So is the extended lockdown the right measure?

Streeck: We are currently guided by the numbers of new infections, which, as I said, are only meaningful to a limited extent. We don't know where people are still getting infected in the first place. That's why we have almost no other option than to take a hammer to it. We're a year into the pandemic and we haven't learned where exactly and in what areas and how often we're getting infected. As a result, we can't start using a scalpel yet, which must be the goal.

Have the strict measures taken since December had any effect? Is the effect of the contacts at Christmas and New Year's noticeable in the meantime?

Streeck: I can say little about that. As already mentioned, the significance of the reported new infections is low, the value is not reliably determined. On November 3, the testing strategy was adjusted - since then, only symptomatic cases that have also had contact with infected persons are tested. This value is not comparable to that in the summer, where we illuminated the estimated figure of unknown cases much better through massive testing. In addition, the antigen tests, which are not recorded, distort the picture. The current figures for new infections therefore give a false picture and, in my view, should therefore not serve the purpose for political decisions.

What would have to be done?

Streeck: First of all, we would need a reasonable database. For this, systematic, representative samples would have to be collected in order to understand what the infection pattern really looks like. This is the only way to develop a reference value that is also constant. Currently, as I said, we don't know who gets infected where and how in the first place, why there are still infections at all, we are simply groping in the dark. A simple tool would be, for example, to ask what occupation the infected persons have. In this way, we could quickly learn whether there are occupational groups that are particularly frequently affected. A lot of such data is not collected.

Is this part of your own studies?

Streeck: No. From my point of view, this research must be centrally controlled by someone who does not have any special interests. Virologists and epidemiologists as coordinators are just as much out of the loop as the Robert Koch Institute. The impetus must come from the Federal Ministry of Health.

How dangerous do you consider the B117 variant virus mutation that is currently spreading rapidly in Great Britain?

Streeck: Mutations of coronaviruses are not uncommon; more than 4,000 different mutations are already known for Sars-Cov-2 alone. With a coefficient of 0.7, the British variant has a higher infectivity - one infected person no longer infects three people, but 3.7. This is an increase that must be taken seriously, but it does not have the dimension of measles, for example - for comparison, the probability of infection there is twelve, i.e. one person infects twelve others. The mutation from Great Britain must therefore be further investigated and monitored, but there is no reason to panic.

How widespread is the mutation in Germany?

Streeck: It is not possible to say exactly, because the laboratories do not regularly sequence the tests, i.e., they do not examine the corona pathogens for mutations. The sequencing regulation announced by Federal Minister of Health Spahn is intended to counteract this, and laboratories are to receive more money for sequencing. Incidentally, the Society for Virology had already demanded this in a letter to the Federal Ministry of Health in November 2019 - before the knowledge of a pandemic actually occurring.

The number of people dying in connection with Corona is now around a thousand every day. Could we have prevented this scale?

Streeck: This virus is thankfully harmless to most of the population, but very deadly to some. It mainly affects elderly, immunocompromised people in retirement and nursing homes, whom we could have protected better - with extensive testing, strict visitor requirements, locks and other measures. We have been vehemently calling for this since the summer.

After all, nursing homes and homes for the elderly are at the forefront of vaccination. How do you assess the idea of delaying the second vaccination dose in order to be able to vaccinate more people more quickly?

Streeck: The idea follows a logic, but would not currently be responsible. According to current knowledge, around 54 percent of people who have received only one vaccination are protected. So in percentage terms, only one in two. And delaying the second vaccination, in my view, should be clinically tested beforehand under controlled conditions, rather than just doing it.

Now, not everyone who is allowed to do so is also willing to be vaccinated, and they may also have a choice between several substances - are there any differences?

Streeck: The vaccines from Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna do not differ much in their efficacy and possible side effects. More exciting will be the question of how to proceed with the substance from Astrazeneca - which is cheaper, better to store and easier to vaccinate - but according to current findings is only 62 percent effective. Who wants a vaccine that is a third less effective by comparison when they can choose?

It may take time before enough people are vaccinated. What, then, are parameters, reference points, intermediate targets for being able to roll back tough measures?

Streeck: Almost more important would be the question: What are the criteria to speak of an end of the pandemic? Low infection rates are desirable - ten infections per 100,000 people as a target is nice, but not realistic at the moment. As long as the winter lasts, it is almost impossible to get the numbers down that far. And after summer comes winter again. We didn't manage to keep the low infection numbers last fall either. Therefore, we have to talk about how many infections can be tolerated, how we can better protect individuals, and we have to use the summer to vaccinate more widely.

What influence does winter have?

Streeck: We know that cold weather facilitates transmissibility. But why there is seasonality with many viruses is not completely clear.

Are there other viruses that you are concerned about?

Streeck: There are some viruses worldwide that we are monitoring and that have pandemic potential. So we should use this time to prepare for the future, better today than tomorrow. A pandemic can happen every hundred years, but it could be right around the corner next year.

How will the current pandemic progress?

Streeck: We know from all coronaviruses that infections go down in the summer months. We will probably start to feel relief in April and be able to experience a few more relaxed summer months.

Original text: Julia Rathcke