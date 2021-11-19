Latest Covid developments : Incidence rises sharply in Bonn, booster shots now available

Foto: AP/Michael Kappeler

Bonn The incidence rates in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district continue to rise sharply. The Standing Committee on Vaccination at the Robert Koch Institute recommends Covid-19 booster shots for all persons 18 years and older with immediate effect. The city has stepped up its vaccine drive, listing new times and dates for November. A “2G” rule is now in effect throughout Germany. Here are the latest developments from the GA live blog.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Covid cases rising sharply in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg District

The seven-day incidence in Bonn continues to rise sharply. The city reported that the incidence was 179.2 on Thursday. On Wednesday, it was 163, on Tuesday 142.5 and on Monday 128. The city registered 594 new infections in the past seven days, 819 Bonn residents are considered infected at this time.

Bonn hospitals are currently treating 63 people who have Covid-19 (62 on Tuesday). Twenty-three of them are in intensive care, 16 are on ventilators.

The incidence in the Rhine-Sieg district has also increased. The state center for health (LZG) reported that the rate was 168.4 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the incidence was 159.6. Reported were 254 new cases and one death, putting the total death toll from Covid-19 in the district at 592.

Federal and state governments agree on nationwide 2G rule

Federal and state governments agreed at their Covid conference on Thursday to impose restrictions in public life for people who have not been vaccinated. These are to apply nationwide. According to the draft resolution, only vaccinated or recovered persons (2G) should have access to arts and entertainment events, sporting events, restaurants, hotels and services which require close bodily proximity. The measures are to take effect - if they have not already done so - when the hospitalization rate reported for the respective state exceeds threshold 3. This is the number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 population in a seven-day period.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

If the rate falls below the threshold for five consecutive days, the 2G rules can be waived again, according to the draft resolution. Compliance with the access rules is to be "consistently monitored even more intensively than before." Exceptions to the 2G rule are possible for children and youth under 18.

If the hospitalization rate reported for the respective state exceeds the threshold of 6, the so-called 2G-plus rule is to apply. In places with a particularly high risk of infection - such as discos, clubs or bars - vaccinated and recovered persons should also have to show a current negative Covid test, according to the agreed upon criteria listed on the proposal. When the threshold of 9 is exceeded, the states can make use of more far-reaching restrictions.

Merkel: "We are in a very serious situation”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has described the Covid situation in Germany as "worrying." "We are in a very serious situation," she said Thursday in Berlin after discussions with the state ministers. "It really is absolutely the time to act." What is needed now is "a quick stoppage or a braking" of the exponential rise in infection numbers.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

"We could be in a better position if the vaccination gap (the number of people who have not been vaccinated) were not so large," Merkel said. Many measures that need to be taken now would not be necessary if more people were vaccinated. "It's never too late to get vaccinated."

City of Bonn increases vaccination offers

The City of Bonn has expanded its Covid vaccination offers. Immunizations taking place at the Stadthaus in Bonn city center are Monday through Friday with increased hours. Mobile vaccination drives will also take place. People will be to receive first vaccinations, second shots and also booster shots.

November vaccination services offered by the city - no appointment necessary:

Friday, Nov. 19, Stadthaus-Passage, Berliner Platz 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 20, Bonn-Information, Windeckstrasse 1, 12 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 20, Haus Vielinbusch, Oppelner Strasse 130, 1 to 6 p.m.

Monday, November 22, Stadthaus-Passage, Berliner Platz 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, November 23, Stadthaus-Passage, Berliner Platz, 2 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24, Stadthaus-Passage, Berliner Platz 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. priority given to those 70 and older)

Thursday, November 25, Stadthaus- Passage, Berliner Platz 2, 2 to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 26, Stadthaus-Passage, Berliner Platz 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 27, Bonn-Information, Windeckstrasse 1, 12 to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 29, Stadthaus-Passage, Berliner Platz 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30, Stadthaus-Passage, Berliner Platz 2, 2 to 8 p.m.

According to the city of Bonn, further vaccination services are being planned, and a second vaccination center is also to be set up in Bonn city center.