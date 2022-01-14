Incident on the RB 26 : Fare dodger injures ticket inspector and another passenger

Roisdorf A fare dodger tried to hide from a ticket inspector on the RB 26 between Bonn and Bornheim-Roisdorf but his efforts were unsuccessful. When the train conductor asked to see his ticket, he injured her. Passengers then intervened.

A train conductor was checking for tickets on Tuesday evening on regional train 26 between Bonn and Bornheim-Roisdorf when the situation escalated. A 23-year-old man punched the ticket inspector in the face with his fist and injured another passenger with a head-butt. The train was stopped and police took the man away.

According to German Federal Police, the 23-year-old wanted to hide in the restroom at around 10:30 p.m. before tickets were checked. But the train conductor noticed the man fleeing, followed him and asked him to show his ticket. The man reacted angrily and punched the 46-year-old so hard in the face with his fist that she slid against the wall of the train and fell to the floor.

Other passengers saw what was happening, intervened and tried to restrain the aggressive man. The 23-year-old resisted and abruptly head-butted a 25-year-old who was trying to come to the aid of the conductor. He hit the man's teeth, causing one of his front teeth to come loose.

The train stopped at Roisdorf station. Four passengers managed to restrain the man until the police arrived. The officers put handcuffs on the "very aggressive and uncooperative offender", took him off the train and temporarily to the police bureau at Bonn Central Train Station. At the police station, the man was calm and cooperative. Police filed charges of dangerous bodily injury. First responders from Bornheim treated the two injured persons.

