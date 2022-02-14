Omicron Wave : Increased staff absenteeism in hospitals

The hospital’s name is spelled out on the car park of the Düsseldorf University Hospital. Foto: dpa/Fabian Strauch

Düsseldorf The Omicron wave has not left hospital workers unaffected. Staff absenteeism has increased in many hospitals - quarantine is also an issue.

The Omicron wave is leading to an increase in staff absenteeism in hospitals in North Rhine-Westphalia. It is not only a matter of hospital staff being infected. Quarantine or temporary childcare at home also play a role, as reported by the hospital, the union Verdi and the NRW Ministry of Health. The decrease in staff coincides with an increase in the number of patients being admitted to hospital for treatment for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the University Hospital in Düsseldorf says this is the highest level of staff shortages since the beginning of the pandemic. But the North Rhine-Westphalia Hospital Association says the situation is still manageable. Unlike in the intensive care units, staff from other departments can be deployed more easily to take care of patients in isolation wards, which are currently in enormous demand. "Care is not currently at risk," explained Matthias Blum, Managing Director of the North Rhine-Westphalia Hospital Association. It is true that the number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 is increasing.

"But at the moment we can manage the situation on the normal wards. Hospitals have also not had to postpone any significant number of scheduled operations," Blum noted. Regrettably, he said, there were an increasing number of staff who had become infected or were in quarantine. "Despite these various strains, the situation seems manageable so far," he said. The NRW Hospital Association does not have concrete figures on staff shortages. However, numerous hospitals have reported a similar level of absenteeism as other companies. In some cases, this means that individual wards have to be temporarily closed because not all three shifts of a day can be staffed.

The hospitals are constantly adapting their operations to the situation. The NRW Ministry of Health paints a similar picture: Noticeable absences due to infections, quarantine and the quarantine of family members in need of care, such as children, are reported in weekly telephone and video conferences of the district governments with hospitals. The outages led to temporary ward closures and the cancellation of planned procedures in some hospitals, the ministry explains. Regionally, however, these restrictions could so far be compensated. According to observations of the trade union Verdi NRW, the number of staff becoming infected with Coronavirus was initially very high, but it is now decreasing slightly.

All staff groups are affected, and most infections did not happen in the workplace. Many employees are in quarantine. Often, employees have to stay at home because day-care centres and schools send children home and they have to be looked after. There are also repeated outbreaks on individual wards. Even fully vaccinated and boosted employees become infected.

Original: dpa