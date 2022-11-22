Oil slick in Bonn : Injured cyclist accuses Bonnorange of negligence

Employees of a special company clean up the oil slick left by a road sweeper. Photo: Axel Vogel Foto: Axel Vogel

Bonn After a road sweeping machine leaked hydraulic oil, a cyclist tells the GA he skidded on the oil trail and fell. This is what the City of Bonn and Bonnorange have to say about the incident.

A cyclist who tumbled on an oil slick on the banks of the Rhine last week has accused Bonnorange: no one warned him of the danger spot. According to Stefan Padberg, the road was dirty and not closed off at around 10.20 a.m. last Thursday. He had ridden with the front wheel of his bike on the greasy film and then skidded off.

"The oil leak occurred between about 8.30 and 9 a.m.," Jérôme Lefèvre, Bonnorange spokesperson, now confirms. The defective sweeper drove from Adenauerallee at the Federal Court of Auditors onto Zweite Fährgasse. The oil began to leak in the bend down to the Rhine. The machine then drove to Erste Fährgasse, turned around there and drove back the way it came until the operator was informed of the oil leakage by a warning message from the machine.

"The oil trail was what felt like 500 metres long," says Padberg. He could not see the oil on the road because it was wet from the rain. The cyclist, who was on his way to the Siebengebirge with his wife that morning, is sure: "If I hadn't fallen, it would have happened to the next person." Because, as he says, there was no warning sign at the time of his accident.

Lefèvre explains how the company reacts in situations like this: "In such cases, first of all, managers and our workshop are informed. Then, depending on the extent of the pollution, traffic safety measures are taken." In this case, he said, the public order office and the police were notified. "At shortly before 10 a.m., the operations control centre of the city's public order service was contacted by Bonnorange employees," confirms Markus Schmitz from the city's press office.

Bicycles hit the oil slick without warning

According to Lefèvre, cyclists were warned by Bonnorange employees until the police and public order office closed off the roads. According to Schmitz, this was "between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m."

Padberg stresses once again that he was not warned. That is why he unknowingly turned right and skidded. "After seeing my doctor, it doesn't seem to be a bad concussion, fortunately. My wrist and shoulder still hurt and my helmet is broken. Bonnorange should replace it," says Padberg. At the moment, he is still considering claiming damages. Because he now must pay for osteopathic treatment because of his injuries.

After the road had been closed off, it was cleaned by a special company from 2 p.m. onwards, according to Schmitz. Lefèvre said that such technical breakdowns rarely happen: "In this case, a burst hydraulic hose was the cause." To prevent this, the company services the sweepers at least twice a year in its own workshop.