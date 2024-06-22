Long Day of the Region Insights into tourism and industry

You can see almost all facets of the region in the Rhein-Sieg district, said Cologne's Lord Mayor Henriette Reker, currently Chairwoman of the Cologne-Bonn Region Association, at the subsequent reception for the participants in the garden of the Steyler Missionaries in Sankt Augustin. She welcomed the "large regional family" and emphasised the regional and inter-municipal cooperation that has now existed in the region for 22 years. "Today, we can no longer afford to reinvent the wheel at every turn," said Reker. She cited the funding management compass as one example, as all municipalities are equally exposed to a funding jungle and have to contend with tighter budgets.