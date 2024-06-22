Long Day of the Region Insights into tourism and industry
Sankt Augustin · Sebastian Schuster, District Administrator of the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis, welcomed more participants than ever before to this year's Long Day of the Region organised by the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis. More than 700 people from the Cologne-Bonn region accepted the invitation to the district.
They came together late on Friday afternoon for a reception in the garden of the Steyler Missionare in Sankt Augustin. From a total of 15 excursions on which they had got to know the circle, and which were "all fully booked", as one participant regretfully noted, who had not been able to get a place.
"It was like being on holiday," said Helena Gerhardt from the administration of the city of Neuss, summarising her excursion. She and other participants travelled along the River Sieg by bike. However, Gerhardt not only enjoyed the scenery along the Sieg, she also emphasised the wealth of background information she received, for example on the balancing act between local recreation and nature conservation.
All facets of the region in the Rhein-Sieg district
Tourism was also a topic on the "Rhine, Up, Down" excursion. Mona Dohmen from the Rheinisch-Bergisch district said that although she knew the region, she had gained interesting insights into nature conservation and tourism in the Siebengebirge in particular. In addition to tourism, the participants were also able to find out about industry and commerce in the district, the development of the towns and innovative research projects.
You can see almost all facets of the region in the Rhein-Sieg district, said Cologne's Lord Mayor Henriette Reker, currently Chairwoman of the Cologne-Bonn Region Association, at the subsequent reception for the participants in the garden of the Steyler Missionaries in Sankt Augustin. She welcomed the "large regional family" and emphasised the regional and inter-municipal cooperation that has now existed in the region for 22 years. "Today, we can no longer afford to reinvent the wheel at every turn," said Reker. She cited the funding management compass as one example, as all municipalities are equally exposed to a funding jungle and have to contend with tighter budgets.
District Administrator Sebastian referred to the challenges posed by climate change, which could only be overcome together. The Long Day of the Region was an impressive day, he said.
The Long Day of the Region will take place in the Oberberg district in 2025. He wants to exceed the number of participants from this year, announced the district administrator of the district, Jochen Hagt.
(Original text: Andrea Ziech, Translation: Mareike Graepel)