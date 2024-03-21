Game in the social media Insta users hide money in Bonn and Cologne

In Cologne, eleven hiding places have been announced via Instagram so far. Each time a 50 Euro bill can be seen in the picture. This means that a maximum of 550 Euro has been hidden so far. The first video was published on February 7, 2024, followed by others several days apart. The channel now has 29,900 followers. The video from February 23 has been played more than one million times. If the channel description lives up to its promise, there will be 189 more rounds until the promised €10,000 is won. The owner of the account spoke to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper about his motivation. According to the newspaper, the Cologne resident became rich during the coronavirus pandemic by operating several test centers. He now wants to give something back to the people of the city.