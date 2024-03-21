Game in the social media Insta users hide money in Bonn and Cologne
Cologne · Cash Catch is a new trend in social media. Now the game is also being played in Cologne. A person hides 50 Euro bills and supposedly wants to do good with them.
"I got rich in Cologne and am now donating 10,000 Euro to the city" - this is what an unknown man claims on Instagram. The channel is following a new trend in social media. The principle is a game: a person hides cash in a large city, films themselves doing so and thus provides clues to the hiding place. The video is published on the relevant social media channel and shortly afterwards the channel's fans start searching.
How much money is involved?
In Cologne, eleven hiding places have been announced via Instagram so far. Each time a 50 Euro bill can be seen in the picture. This means that a maximum of 550 Euro has been hidden so far. The first video was published on February 7, 2024, followed by others several days apart. The channel now has 29,900 followers. The video from February 23 has been played more than one million times. If the channel description lives up to its promise, there will be 189 more rounds until the promised €10,000 is won. The owner of the account spoke to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper about his motivation. According to the newspaper, the Cologne resident became rich during the coronavirus pandemic by operating several test centers. He now wants to give something back to the people of the city.
What's the catch?
Several media outlets have already reported on Cash Catch. In Munich, among other places, the suspicion arose that the money does not actually stay at the location, but is taken away again immediately. The originators counter this with videos of the money being found. The Cologne channel also publishes videos showing people approaching the stash and taking money with them. The donors themselves remain anonymous in the videos. Usually only their hands can be seen. It is clear that the channels quickly attract a large number of fans and therefore grow very quickly.
Cash Catch is also available in Bonn
There is also a channel in Bonn that participates in this game. However, while 50 Euro are in play in Cologne, Cashcatchbonn hides a maximum of five Euro every day.
Deutschlandfunk has reported on the owner of the account. According to the report, it is "Alex", a family man. His motivation is to be happy with the finders, he said in an interview. He remains anonymous on his channel. Only an AI-generated voice can be heard in the videos. The channel posted its first video on January 24. It now has more than 1000 followers. "Alex" has set rules for the game in Bonn: Finders should show a photo of the location in their story as proof of the game's authenticity and link to the channel.
The game is available in many cities
Cash Catch has already been launched in many cities. In addition to cash_catch_cologne, which currently has 29,900 followers, there is also cash.catch.munich, which currently has 24,200 followers. There you can see how banknotes worth between five and 100 Euro are hidden. In Dortmund, sometimes five and sometimes ten Euro are involved. They are each marked with a sticker so that they can be clearly identified as belonging to the game. If you want to find money in Münster, you have to follow a TikTok account.
Trend is big in the Netherlands
The game has more than 280,000 followers in Amsterdam. It was launched there in June 2023 with five Euro. The followers are no longer just from the Netherlands. In the comments, enthusiastic fans from Belgium and Colombia send their regards. Many wish the game would come to a place near them. One person writes: "Come to Noordwijk pleasssee", another "Cool, in Hanover it's usually only €10". The videos from Amsterdam often show a person dressed in black hiding the banknote and then running away.
What the public order office says
Anyone who finds money on the street must report the find if the amount is ten Euro or more. This is regulated by § 965 of the German Civil Code. However, those who take part in the Cash Catch are exempt from this rule, according to the press office of the City of Cologne, because: "In this case, however, it is obviously a gift or a deliberate abandonment of property, in which case it is not a lost property." According to the press office, the public order office has not yet had any contact with the Internet Challenge.
