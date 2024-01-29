Reception in the old town hall International guests get a foundation course in "Carnival" from UN Funken
Bonn · Guests from Australia, India and Mexico celebrate at the UN Funken reception in the Old Town Hall. They also learn a few important things about navigating Bonn's carnival. During the reception, "UNiverso" Stephan I was inaugurated.
People from Australia, India, Canada, Uruguay, Lithuania, Italy, Mexico and other nations filled the halls of the Old Town Hall on Friday evening for an international carnival reception. The reigning royalty of the carnival society UN Funken e.V., the "UNiverso" Stephan I (Ernest), was sworn in. "During the Rosenmontag parade, we are travelling in a carbon-neutral manner with e-bikes provided by SWB and, of course, on foot," said the 31-year-old. "Our motto is gender equality." Stephan Ernest appeared in blue and white prince garb. He confessed that he was excited: "Because I'm now one of the real royals in Bonn's carnival."
The guests from the various nations were first taught about the customs of the carnival: "The most important thing is how we salute" - "Alaaf!" And further: "What do we shout to get carnival sweets?" - "Kamelle!" People of many skin colours shouted in chorus: "Ka-mel-le!"
Mayor Katja Dörner gave her speech in English. "Alaaf to sustainability", "Alaaf to UN. Alaaf to Bütze, to Schunkele and Cheers", she had the laughs on her side. But it also got more serious: "Alaaf to freedom", "Alaaf to democracy". The prince and princess also did the honours. With regard to the many wars in the world, to people fleeing their homes and being displaced, Prince Cornelius I (Diehl) said: "Let's make carnival a balm for the soul." To the predominantly costumed guests from all over the world, he proclaimed: "We have come to bring carnival to the world." Bonna Carina I (Dederichs) welcomed the prince of the UN Funken, the UNiverso: "We are proud that you are standing up for the universe today."
It was Calvin from Cameroon's first carnival and he was beaming with enthusiasm. His verdict: "Beautiful." Zhe Cao from China also enjoyed the so-called fifth season. Hassina from Rwanda described the evening as a "new concept" for herself. Sarah and Mohammed from Morocco also see the invitation to the town hall as an opportunity to be inducted into the carnival.
International audience celebrates carnival royalty
Also in attendance were Washer Princess Sabrina I, accompanied by Obermöhn Ina Harder and the Beueler Stadtsoldaten. Godesia Julia and Prince Florian were there as well as LiKüRa Isabell I., all of whom were feted by the international audience. As part of the event, the UN-Funken climate certificate was presented to the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee.
UNiverso Stephan I. Ernest lives in the south of Bonn. After several years working for the UN Climate Change Secretariat, he recently moved to the Stadt Bonn, where he has been working in the Climate Neutral Bonn 2035 programme office since 1 January 2024. In his spare time, he is committed to gender equality in Sierra Leone, West Africa.
The UN Funken e.V. carnival society was founded in January 2017 by United Nations employees, their families and friends in Bonn. Since then, the UN Funken have chosen their own royalty every year, this year for the first time a man.
Original text: Stefan János Wágner; Translation: Jean Lennox