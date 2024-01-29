Reception in the old town hall International guests get a foundation course in "Carnival" from UN Funken

Mayor Katja Dörner gave her speech in English. "Alaaf to sustainability", "Alaaf to UN. Alaaf to Bütze, to Schunkele and Cheers", she had the laughs on her side. But it also got more serious: "Alaaf to freedom", "Alaaf to democracy". The prince and princess also did the honours. With regard to the many wars in the world, to people fleeing their homes and being displaced, Prince Cornelius I (Diehl) said: "Let's make carnival a balm for the soul." To the predominantly costumed guests from all over the world, he proclaimed: "We have come to bring carnival to the world." Bonna Carina I (Dederichs) welcomed the prince of the UN Funken, the UNiverso: "We are proud that you are standing up for the universe today."