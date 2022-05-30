Opening by Lord Mayor : International riders test new Beuel skatepark

Jason Lijnzaat (18) from Amsterdam tested the new bowls at the Beuel skatepark and put them on his favourites list. Foto: Niklas Schröder

Internationally known skaters tested the new Beuel skatepark this weekend. Mayor Katja Dörner thinks skate parks are a good combination of sport and social interaction. Most of the initial resistance from the public has been overcome.

People didn’t have to be invited twice: at the weekend, the second section of the skatepark in Beuel was opened, which provided the first opportunity to try out the "park" discipline in addition to the "street" discipline.

The association Subculture Bonn celebrated the completion of the new bowls with a party on Saturday. Skaters had begun to do their laps in the disused swimming pools in the 1970s. Subculture invited internationally known skaters to Beuel to test the new bowls.

Redevelopment measure Subculture has plans The Bonn-based association Subculture wants to tackle some necessary measures on the grounds of the Beuel skatepark in the coming year. For example, the building is to be renovated and raised beds planted in the open spaces. "Everything should simply become a bit greener," announced Sascha Heinz. In addition, the "Street" discipline area is to be renovated in the summer. Because in this section, the intensive use in the past years has left visible traces. Among other things, the floor will be resealed, edges sanded and surfaces repainted.

Skater Jason Lijnzaat had travelled all the way from Amsterdam. With his brightly coloured board, the eighteen-year-old shot through the circle, jumped in the air and performed a few tricks. "The new bowls are some of my favourites," he summed up afterwards. "In Holland we only have a few bowl competitions, so it's nice to meet some riders again in Beuel, see their development and just have fun," said Lijnzaat, who also ended up winning the bowl contest.

Financed by the city and the club

Theo Köhne was not quite as fast on his skateboard. The fourteen-year-old schoolboy has been coming to the skatepark in Beuel for over two years - for him, the park has become a second home. "I'm here every day when I have time," says Köhne. He likes the new bowls: "They're great to ride on and the skaters can spread out better in the park." On some days, there wasn’t enough space. One reason is because word of how attractive the skatepark is has spread throughout Cologne, Köhne reports. "Now more skaters from Cologne and the surrounding area come here."

The new section consists of two bowl areas that were rebuilt between August 2021 and April 2022. These include the "backyard pool", the "flowbowl" and a "game of skate" area. The construction project was financed by the city of Bonn and the association's own contributions. The construction costs amounted to about 350,000 euros. "With the expansion of the skatepark, we are supporting a popular and growing trend sport," explained Lord Mayor Katja Dörner at the opening. "The park creates an attractive public offer for young and old. In this way, we are not only promoting sport, but of course also the social cohesion that is created here," said the Lord Mayor. The park is to be used as a popular meeting place and recreation area where sport, culture and leisure are brought into harmony.

More and more skateparks in Bonn

Sascha Heinz, chairman of Subculture was visibly pleased to be able to open "another childhood dream of all skaters". After the expansion of the skatepark, no wishes remained open for the athletes. The association was very proud to be able to present such a great offer. "Skateboarding is finally hitting fertile ground again in Bonn after many years and is not only enjoying a growing scene, but also a growing number of skateparks in the city area."

While the association had the first construction phase built with subsidies from the City of Bonn's sports promotion, the Sports and Baths Office implemented the second construction phase. The association contributed about 30,000 euros to the costs, which came from donations, contributions and labour.

Objections from residents decrease

During the first construction phase in 2018, crater-like holes were dug, then came the iron formwork. Then the holes were given a primer coat and more weaving of iron. Then the concrete flowed into the holes through huge syringes. The finishing touches, the shaping into smooth, round surfaces, were done by a team of six construction workers - using their bare hands.

The park was not built without opposition. One local association raised objections. When the first courses were finished, residents complained about noise. One complaint has since been settled: We have reached a compromise. Bringing Bluetooth speakers is prohibited and the opening hours are regulated," association chairman Heinz told the GA. The Subculture association was given the facility by the Bonn administration, and the skatepark can be used by the general public, not only Subculture club members.

(Original text: Niklas Schröder - Translation: Jean Lennox)