March 8–10 International Women's Day and Lit.Cologne: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Enjoy French cuisine, discuss contemporary literature and celebrate International Women's Day: these and more are amongst our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
The first cherry blossoms are adorning Bonn's city centre and the weather is also looking spring-like again at the end of the week: the first weekend in March brings not only pleasant temperatures but also some exciting events in the region. International Women's Day will be celebrated on Friday, Cologne will be exploring contemporary literature and Remagen will end the weekend with an open Sunday. The Bundeskunsthalle is also offering a new musical and artistic programme. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.
Lit.Cologne
Lit.Cologne opens its doors in Cologne for the 24th time. The international literature festival expands the classic reading programme to include discussions, talks and performative events. In addition to authors, journalists, politicians and actors will also be taking part. There is also an extensive programme for children: They will be travelling through Austria with Felix the rabbit, flying into space with astronaut Ela and learning how to be brave.
Where: depending on the event
When: Tuesday, 5 March, to Sunday, 17 March
Tickets: depending on the event
Further information: www.litcologne.de
International Women's Day
Officially celebrated for the first time in Germany in 1911, this year's motto in Bonn is "exchange, celebrate, inform": Numerous events are also being organised in and around Bonn to mark International Women's Day, also known as International Women's Day. Various workshops will focus on the role of women in wars, provide a historical overview of the work of female scientists and provide information on topics such as equal pay, pensions and women's rights. In cooperation with the Equal Opportunities Office of the City of Bonn, Woki will be showing the award-winning film "We want Sex" (original title: Made in Dagenham). In addition, around 30 associations, advice centres and organisations that campaign for women's rights will be presenting themselves in the Stadthaus foyer.
When: Friday, 8 March
Further information: www.bonn.de/frauentag
French market in Bad Godesberg
Hard sausage from Savoye, dried fruit from Provence and cheese from Alsace: the French market brings the highlights of French cuisine to Bad Godesberg. Liqueurs and wine from Alsace are also on offer.
Where: Alte Bahnhofstraße, city centre and pedestrian zone,
53173 Bonn Bad Godesberg
When: Tuesday, 5 March, to Saturday, 9 March, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets: free of charge
Kengo Kuma: Onomatopoeia Architecture
With the concept of onomatopoeia, or onomatopoeia, the architect Kengo Kuma places people not at the top, but on the same level as his architectural art. The exhibition presents around two dozen models of the Japanese architect's most important buildings, for which he used his favourite materials - wood, paper and metal. The focus is on the dialogue between man and material.
Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
Duration of the exhibition: Friday, 8 March to Sunday, 1 September Museum opening hours: Tuesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets: 13 Euro (day ticket), 6.50 Euro (reduced)
Cologne Congress 2024: "Storytelling vs. the crisis"
Knowledge and action, documentation and invention: In essayistic lectures and discursive discussions, this year's Cologne Congress organised by Deutschlandradio will focus on how the climate crisis can be narrated, how social awareness is created using narrative strategies and why knowledge alone does not lead to action. The programme includes twelve lectures, four discussion forums and a live documentary performance. Registration is required.
Where: Deutschlandradio Funkhaus, Raderberggürtel 40, 50968 Cologne
When: Friday, 8 March, from 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 March, from 10.30 a.m.
Tickets: free of charge
German-Dutch fabric market in Remagen
Just in time for the start of the season, Remagen's city centre will be decked out in colourful fabrics, new trends and jewellery accessories. Sewing enthusiasts will find trendy fabrics at fair prices as well as the right accessories from patterns to needles at the German-Dutch fabric market. The first Sunday open for business this year invites you to continue shopping and strolling through Remagen's city centre.
Where: City centre, 53424 Remagen
When: Sunday, 10 March, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
live arts - Concert: Manu Delago feat. Mad about Lemon
The percussionist and composer Manu Delago is internationally renowned for his creative and exciting live concerts. Together with the Tyrolean trio "Mad about Lemon", the Grammy-nominated musician will be playing at the Bundeskunsthalle on Friday. Audiences can look forward to cross-genre creativity and beautiful harmonies of electric rhythms and acoustic instruments. Tickets for live arts are available at the Bundeskunsthalle.
Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
When: Friday, 8 March, 7.30 pm
Tickets: 19 Euro, concessions 9.50 Euro
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)