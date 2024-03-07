March 8–10 International Women's Day and Lit.Cologne: tips for the weekend

Officially celebrated for the first time in Germany in 1911, this year's motto in Bonn is "exchange, celebrate, inform": Numerous events are also being organised in and around Bonn to mark International Women's Day, also known as International Women's Day. Various workshops will focus on the role of women in wars, provide a historical overview of the work of female scientists and provide information on topics such as equal pay, pensions and women's rights. In cooperation with the Equal Opportunities Office of the City of Bonn, Woki will be showing the award-winning film "We want Sex" (original title: Made in Dagenham). In addition, around 30 associations, advice centres and organisations that campaign for women's rights will be presenting themselves in the Stadthaus foyer.