Suspected illegal car race Investigation into fatal accident on the A555 almost complete
Wesseling · Two women died in a serious accident on the A555 motorway near Wesseling in early December 2023. It was suspected that an illegal car race was the cause. Charges could now soon be brought against the drivers of two cars that night.
There could soon be movement in the case of the alleged illegal car race on the A555 motorway near Wesseling, in which two women lost their lives at the beginning of December 2023. "The investigation has made further progress," said Cologne senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer when asked by the General-Anzeiger newspaper. The witnesses in question have now been questioned and the evaluation of the seized mobile phones, in particular the communication and location data, has also been completed, Bremer added.
As reported, there was a serious accident on the A555 motorway near Wesseling on a Friday evening in early December. It is alleged that the drivers of two cars, a Mercedes and an Audi, were involved in an illegal race on the motorway from Cologne to Bonn. This resulted in an accident in which two women, a mother (49) and daughter (23), were burnt to death in a third car.
Will charges be brought soon?
The investigation has been ongoing ever since. "However, the accident reconstruction report, which several experts are involved in preparing, is still pending," Bremer continued. However, this report is expected to be received by the public prosecutor's office shortly. Following this, "the facts of the case will be assessed from a factual and legal perspective and a final decision will be made", said Bremer. In other words, the authorities will then decide whether to press charges.
Bremer was not yet able to estimate on Wednesday when this would be the case. The parties involved in the proceedings have been granted access to additional files beforehand and could submit their own statements on the assessment of the case. "So far, the accused have exercised their right to remain silent," said Bremer.
Illegal car racing has been a criminal offence since 2017
As reported, the investigations are directed against two young players from 1. FC Köln. Shortly after the accident, the club confirmed that two players were involved in the accident. "In order to fulfil our duty of care", the players were suspended from training and matches until further notice, the club explained at the time. According to GA information, the 20-year-olds have been back in training for some time.
Illegal car racing has been a criminal offence in Germany since 2017. Until then, speeders could only be prosecuted for an administrative offence. Investigators obtained initial clues to the identity of the accident victims from the number plate of the burnt-out Polo. This enabled the owner to be identified. According to a report in the Sauerlandkurier newspaper, the police seized DNA samples for comparison at the 49-year-old's home address in Lüdenscheid just a few days after the accident. The 23-year-old was studying in Bonn.
