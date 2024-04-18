Suspected illegal car race Investigation into fatal accident on the A555 almost complete

There could soon be movement in the case of the alleged illegal car race on the A555 motorway near Wesseling, in which two women lost their lives at the beginning of December 2023. "The investigation has made further progress," said Cologne senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer when asked by the General-Anzeiger newspaper. The witnesses in question have now been questioned and the evaluation of the seized mobile phones, in particular the communication and location data, has also been completed, Bremer added.