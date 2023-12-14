Diagnosis of rare diseases "It's crazy that no one has developed this app before us"

Noah P. (name changed by the editors) has been suffering from an autoimmune disease of the digestive tract for several years. At the age of 19, the previously healthy young man suddenly fell ill. His symptoms did not fit into any clinical picture. Due to the rarity of his illness, it was "very difficult for P. to find experts and fellow sufferers". A placement at the University Hospital in Bonn ultimately led to contact with Grigull, who in turn contacted P. again in June 2022 and asked for help in developing the app. Grigull also wanted to include the patient's perspective in the development of the app. P. is now hoping that the app will be a great success. "If it is used by enough people, I can see the great potential of unrare.me." If the app had existed when his diagnosis had not yet been finalised, it would certainly have been a help for the young man, he says today. Now in his mid-20s, he is able to lead a normal life again, but would like to use the app as a dialogue partner for sufferers.