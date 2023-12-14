Diagnosis of rare diseases "It's crazy that no one has developed this app before us"
Bonn · Anyone suffering from a very rare disease often searches in vain for advice. Experts are usually too far away and experience reports or tips for sufferers are hardly available. The "unrare.me" app - developed in Bonn, among other places - aims to remedy this situation.
On average, it takes five years for a rare disease to be diagnosed in a patient. Five years in which patients sometimes have to deal with inexplicable symptoms. Once the diagnosis is finally made, however, things don't necessarily get any easier for those affected. Questions arise such as: Is there a therapy? Where can support services be found? How do you cope with the challenges of everyday life?
In future, sufferers and relatives will be able to find answers to these questions via an app. Parents of sick children and sufferers with and without a diagnosis should be able to use the artificial intelligence-supported app "unrare.me" - which translates as "unrare me" - to network with people who are in a similar situation. The idea is also for medical professionals to find their way onto the platform, network, share knowledge and develop innovative solutions for complex patient cases.
"The idea was long overdue"
Professor Lorenz Grigull, co-founder of "unrare.me" and Head of the Centre for Rare Diseases at the University of Bonn, is of the opinion that the healthcare system is insufficiently networked for such cases in particular. To counteract this, he came up with an idea some time ago: a free app for people with chronic and rare diseases or disabilities. Together with his doctoral student at the time, Lara Fendrich, he began developing a prototype in Hanover, where Grigull was teaching at the time. "It's crazy that nobody had developed this app before us," explains Grigull. "The idea was long overdue." After returning to Bonn, where Grigull also used to study, he was able to win a tender from the Ministry of Health with "unrare.me" and thus raise seed capital of 250,000 euros. In collaboration with the Kindernetzwerk e.V., the Hannover Medical School, the Centre for Rare Diseases in Bonn and the Fraunhofer Institute, the finished app was created.
Noah P. (name changed by the editors) has been suffering from an autoimmune disease of the digestive tract for several years. At the age of 19, the previously healthy young man suddenly fell ill. His symptoms did not fit into any clinical picture. Due to the rarity of his illness, it was "very difficult for P. to find experts and fellow sufferers". A placement at the University Hospital in Bonn ultimately led to contact with Grigull, who in turn contacted P. again in June 2022 and asked for help in developing the app. Grigull also wanted to include the patient's perspective in the development of the app. P. is now hoping that the app will be a great success. "If it is used by enough people, I can see the great potential of unrare.me." If the app had existed when his diagnosis had not yet been finalised, it would certainly have been a help for the young man, he says today. Now in his mid-20s, he is able to lead a normal life again, but would like to use the app as a dialogue partner for sufferers.
How is the app structured?
If you register with "unrare.me", you first have to create a profile. The user describes everything that could be important in relation to the illness. They can decide individually who can see what and can even remain anonymous. Based on this profile, users with similar characteristics are suggested and can then be contacted. The algorithm searches for "matches", similar to a dating app. "Unrare.me" was launched at the beginning of December and has been available for free in the Appstore and Google Playstore ever since. More than 400 users registered with the app in the first three days.
Info: rare diseases
There are many diseases that affect very few people. Despite the rarity of the individual diseases, the total number of people affected is correspondingly high. According to estimates, around four million people in Germany and around 30 million people in the EU live with a rare disease. A disease is considered rare if no more than five in 10,000 people are affected by it. The clinical pictures are usually complex.
(Original text: Johann Busch; Translation: Mareike Graepel)