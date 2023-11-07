Fines for shopkeepers Shop owners ordered to remove advertising display boards and ice cream cones on Kaiserplatz

Saif Al Migamis is the owner of the ice cream parlour "La Dolce Vita" on Kaiserplatz. He, too, uses billboards to keep customers safe. "Cars drive past here, and the flower tubs and other objects keep them at a safe distance. This is important for parents' safety when they are standing in front of the ice cream parlour with their children," explains Al Migamis. And there is another reason why he relies on advertising boards. "We need to advertise our hot specialities, especially in winter, so that customers come to us," he says. He also used to have a large plastic ice cream cone in front of his shop, which he considers the traditional symbol of ice cream parlours. He has had to remove this too. "Kaiserplatz is getting worse and worse because of loud and intimidating drunks. How are we supposed to get any more customers?" He says the regulation is damaging to business.