Fines for shopkeepers Shop owners ordered to remove advertising display boards and ice cream cones on Kaiserplatz
Bonn · The mood among retailers on Kaiserplatz in Bonn city centre is sour. The city has sent out letters and is imposing fines for advertising boards in front of shops. What does this mean for local shopkeepers?
"What kind of a town centre is it when you can't put anything outside your shop?" asks Hülja Arslan. The 36-year-old has been running the hairdressing salon "Salon Hairline" on Kaiserplatz for two years. She was forced to ask herself the question when she got a letter from the council demanding that she immediately remove all advertising displays and flower tubs from the space in front of her premises. Her answer was clear: "It's a dead cityscape." The space in question is the one-metre-wide paved section in front of the shops on Kaiserplatz. The reason given by the city for the ban was the safety of passers-by and suppliers.
Arslan was not the only shop owner who received the letter. Almost all business operators in the street were affected, for example Andrea Forst-Raasch, owner of the Hofgarten pharmacy "Safety? I've been here for 22 years, and no supplier or passer-by has ever been hurt by display stands or flower tubs," she says, shaking her head. Quite the opposite: "The frame board signs are like a safe zone. I don't want people to be knocked over by a cyclist as soon as they go out the door," she explains. As if to prove her point, right at that moment a Lieferando driver whizzes past the shop and weaves his way around the passers-by. "That's exactly what I mean." The pharmacist has already been fined by the city. She had to pay 27.90 euros for putting up a sign.
Kaiserplatz in Bonn. Billboards enforce a safe distance
Saif Al Migamis is the owner of the ice cream parlour "La Dolce Vita" on Kaiserplatz. He, too, uses billboards to keep customers safe. "Cars drive past here, and the flower tubs and other objects keep them at a safe distance. This is important for parents' safety when they are standing in front of the ice cream parlour with their children," explains Al Migamis. And there is another reason why he relies on advertising boards. "We need to advertise our hot specialities, especially in winter, so that customers come to us," he says. He also used to have a large plastic ice cream cone in front of his shop, which he considers the traditional symbol of ice cream parlours. He has had to remove this too. "Kaiserplatz is getting worse and worse because of loud and intimidating drunks. How are we supposed to get any more customers?" He says the regulation is damaging to business.
Hairdresser Arslan has had problems with drunks in the past. They came into her shop, which frightened some clients away. "We rely on advertising signs to attract new customers. After all, the businesses here on Kaiserplatz are almost all shops and not chains." Arslan is becoming increasingly aware of the decline in Kaiserplatz's image; she is worried about its very existence. "We just want to be able to work," she says. Arslan, Al Migamis and Forst-Raasch agree: "We have totally different problems on Kaiserplatz than advertising on the streets."
The ban came as a surprise to the businesspeople, but not to the city. Placing objects of any kind of public thoroughfare in the city has always been prohibited. If you want to use such spaces, you need a licence for special use, but this does not apply to advertising. This is also stated in the city's design and advertising statutes, as Lea Hoffmann from the municipal press office explains. "The statute serves to maintain and improve the appearance of the city centre," says Hoffmann. However, she points out that flowerpots may be installed - as long as they do not obstruct traffic and an application has been submitted in advance. Advertising installations, on the other hand, are only permitted on building facades.
(Original text: Selina Stiegler, Translation: Jean Lennox)