Animal filmmaker from the Ahrweiler district Kieling attacked by bear: "Something like this traumatises me too"

The attack would not change anything fundamental about his work. "Now it was close that a bear would have been the reason for my death. But that is not why I will give up my work," he said in the interview. A certain amount of risk is part of his job, he said. "Just like a firefighter exposes himself to fire because it is his job to rescue people." He did not hold the attack against the bear against him: "The animal followed its instincts."