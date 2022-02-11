New high rise building at the Rhine : “Kleiner Eugen” on UN Campus Bonn is finished

The “Kleiner Eugen” high rise building on UN Campus has been completed. Foto: BBR / Nicole Compère

Bonn The high rise building called "Kleiner Eugen" on the UN Campus in Bonn has been completed and was handed over to the United Nations on Thursday. This means that the new building on the banks of the Rhine is ready for immediate occupancy.

On Thursday, the Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning (BBR) handed over the now completed “Kleiner Eugen” (“Little Eugene”) building on the UN Campus in Bonn to the client, the Federal Agency for Real Estate Management (BImA), and the United Nations. The building is ready for use with immediate effect. The transaction was made know in a statement from the BBR.

As reported, the new building on the banks of the Rhine, situated between the Alten Wasserwerk (Old Waterworks) and the former plenary hall, has 17 floors and stands 68 meters tall. It can accommodate 330 new workplaces for the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. A formal handover ceremony did not take place due to the current Covid situation.

