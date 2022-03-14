Cancellations on Monday : 94 flights called off at Cologne/Bonn Airport due to warn strikes

Shortly after the strike began, the area in front of the closed security checkpoint at Cologne/Bonn Airport is deserted. Foto: dpa/Özay Tarim

Update Bonn Once again, Verdi has called for strikes at several airports across Germany this Monday in the collective bargaining dispute among security staff. The majority of flights at Cologne/Bonn airport have already been cancelled. There will also be longer waiting times.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

For the second time in a fortnight, the service union Verdi has called for a token strike at the passenger control at Cologne/Bonn airport. At the airport, large numbers of employees of the private security services followed the call. In addition, the strike was extended to the personnel and goods checkpoints - 94 flights and thus a large portion of the connections planned for Monday were cancelled, Cologne/Bonn Airport announced on Monday morning.

Accordingly, only ten departures will take place during the day. Düsseldorf airport, which is also to go on strike for 24 hours, also announced flight cancellations.

The airports advised passengers to get information early. "Even if your flight goes ahead, considerable delays in passenger checks are to be expected," Düsseldorf Airport stressed, calling for hand luggage to be kept to a minimum to speed up checks. Cologne/Bonn Airport also experienced longer waiting times in the morning, the airport said. Only one lane in the terminal was open for passenger screening.

With the all-day token strike of the security staff, Verdi wants to emphasise its demands for higher wages for security staff at commercial airports in the ongoing wage dispute. Work will also be suspended in Berlin, Bremen, Hanover and Leipzig this Monday. In the wage dispute, the union is negotiating with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) on a new collective agreement for around 25,000 security staff nationwide. Both sides plan to meet in Berlin on Wednesday and Thursday for further negotiations. At Cologne/Bonn airport, 136 passenger flights with about 14,000 passengers were originally scheduled for Monday.