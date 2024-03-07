Fan numbers Kölner Haie are the most popular ice hockey team in Europe

This means that no club in Europe has more spectators on average than the Sharks, who have overtaken the traditional Swiss club SC Bern in this ranking. Bern, which is regarded as the Real Madrid of European ice hockey, welcomed an average of 15,490 spectators this season. Bern's previous European record from the 2016/2017 season was an average of 16,399 spectators. With the current attendance, the Rhinelanders also surpass six NHL teams (Columbus, Buffalo, Anaheim, San Jose, Winnipeg and Arizona).