Fan numbers Kölner Haie are the most popular ice hockey team in Europe

Cologne · In terms of spectator numbers, the Kölner Haie are the most popular ice hockey team in Europe. The Sharks outperform SC Bern and even teams from the North American professional ice hockey league, the NHL.
The Kölner Haie have set a European record for attendance. As the Sharks announced on Wednesday, an average of 16,993 spectators attended the German Ice Hockey League team's home games this season. This already includes Friday's home game against Adler Mannheim on the last day of the main round, which was sold out with 18,600 spectators. This means that the eight-time German champions have surpassed the previous club record from last season by a good 2,700 fans.
This means that no club in Europe has more spectators on average than the Sharks, who have overtaken the traditional Swiss club SC Bern in this ranking. Bern, which is regarded as the Real Madrid of European ice hockey, welcomed an average of 15,490 spectators this season. Bern's previous European record from the 2016/2017 season was an average of 16,399 spectators. With the current attendance, the Rhinelanders also surpass six NHL teams (Columbus, Buffalo, Anaheim, San Jose, Winnipeg and Arizona).
(Original text: dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)