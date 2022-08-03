Facebook rumours about alleged death : 84-year-old woman from Königswinter remains missing
Königswinter She went for a walk and did not return to her senior citizens' home. Since 20 July, there has been no trace of 84-year-old Margot K.. Rumours circulated on Facebook that the woman had been found dead. The GA followed up with the police.
"There are no new clues," says the Bonn police spokesperson with regard to the case of the missing 84-year-old woman when asked by the GA. In other words, the woman continues to be missing. Rumours spread on Facebook, including in the Facebook group Königswinter Thomasberg/Heisterbacherrott, according to which the woman was found dead, are untrue.
On 20 July, a Monday, 84-year-old Margot K. left the retirement home Kloster Heisterbach for a walk and did not return for lunch. On the evening of the same day, the police began an intensive search for the woman. A search dog squad, a police human tracker dog and a police helicopter, which searched the open spaces around the old people's home, also using a thermal imaging camera at night, were deployed. A drone was also used to search the fields around the home. In addition, a unit of one hundred police officers supported the search. Two days later, the police again went in search of the woman with dogs.
(Original text: Lydia Schauff. Translation: Jean Lennox)