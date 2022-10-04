Orchestra: Concert cancellation in Bad Godesberg : Lack of appreciation by the city?

The building of the Municipal Music School in Bad Godesberg. Foto: Alexander Barth

Bad Godesberg The multi-generation orchestra of the Municipal Music School has to cancel a concert at the Kleines Theater. Previously, they had not been offered a performance venue in a municipal building. The administration regrets the circumstance. A make-up date has been found, after all.

It was supposed to be an atmospheric concert afternoon. About 60 participants, specifically the multi-generation orchestra of the Bonn Municipal Music School together with children from the early music education and pupils, had prepared the performance of their concert project on "Peer Gynt" by Henrik Ibsen. Rehearsals were intensive, and the Little Theatre in the Kurpark had made its stage under the cedar available as the setting. Due to the bad weather forecast, however, the cultural event planned for 24 September had to be cancelled - with a heavy heart, explains Patricia Jung-Albert from the orchestra. However, the musician believes that it need not have come to this, "and I speak for all those involved, both in front of and behind the scenes". Her reproach: the city of Bonn had not previously been in a position to provide the multi-generation orchestra of its own music school with a venue for a performance in a building that was also its own - "such as schools, the Schauspielhaus or elsewhere".

The disappointment still runs deep even days later. They were very happy to have found at least one external venue in the Kleine Theater, says Jung-Albert: "Of course, we couldn't conjure up a replacement overnight. However, the problem of space has basically been present for a long time." She misses a willingness on the part of the administration, specifically also from the music school, to make rooms and performance opportunities available to the independent scene. "Whoever rehearses also wants to perform," she says, making a simple calculation. For municipal spaces for music and theatre performances, she says, a long lead time is needed anyway in terms of booking and arrangements. "We would like more flexibility and a feeling of appreciation for our commitment," says the volunteer. "Especially for the many children and young people who simply deserve the stage as a reward for their diligence."

Administration regrets the cancellation

In response to a GA enquiry, the city administration regrets that it was not possible to find a suitable space for the music school ensemble's concert project. The music school had also been grateful to the Little Theatre for its willingness to host - which was prevented in the end. "Every music school building has a small hall in which ensemble rehearsals and also student recitals can take place," Lea Hoffmann from the press office explains in this context. Unfortunately, the music school in Godesberg does not have a concert hall. She refers to the general situation: "For rehearsals of very large ensembles, but also for concerts that go beyond the scope of student recitals, the music school is therefore dependent on external premises.“

The independent cultural work, with it the youth, the children, the musicians, the theatres and the operas - have suffered from the pandemic in the last two years, the representative of the orchestra emphasises. "For this reason alone, one should be able to assume that the City of Bonn will offer and provide its support." She also refers to their "mandate to support children and young people." She adds that they now want to network more, "there is hardly anything else left for us to do." A replacement for the cancelled performance has been found, at least in part, and a make-up date is planned for 30 October, then again on the orchestra's own initiative in the auditorium of the Carl-von-Ossietzky-Gymnasium.

Original text: Alexander Barth