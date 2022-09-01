The Little Britain Inn : Lady Di fans honour "Queen of Hearts" with angel monument

The Lady-Di-Club Germany around Evelyn Marie Seidel has built an angel monument in the garden of Gary Blackburn (left) in Vettelschoss in memory of the "Queen of Hearts". Photo: Frank Homann Foto: Frank Homann

Vettelschoss In the so-called Secret Garden of the themed hotel The Little Britain Inn of Gary Blackburn and his family in Vettelschoss, the artwork commemorating the 25th anniversary of the death of the "Queen of Hearts" was now revealed. The German Lady Di Club had it built.

An angel landed in Vettelschoss on Wednesday: "Angel in Heaven" is the name of the monument erected by the Lady-Di-Club Germany with its chairwoman Evelyn-Marie Seidel to commemorate the tragic accidental death of Lady Diana in Paris exactly 25 years ago in the "Secret Garden" of the British themed hotel The Little Britain Inn owned by Gary Blackburn and his family in Vettelschoss. Seidel is the boss and co-founder of the Lady Di Club Germany, according to her the only club of its kind in Germany.

The 72-year-old from Hamelin had been looking for a location for the monument for a long time - and found it after seemingly endless research on the Rheinhöhe in Linz. After all, Gary Blackburn has always had a big heart for the "Queen of Hearts", reports the boss of Baumdienst Siebengebirge, whose children have been running the quirky theme hotel in Kalenborn for more than a year. His special bond with the British royal family is visible, for example, in his children: daughter Alyson has been given the middle name Diana and his son William the name of the British prince.

Monument shows portrait of the Princess of Wales

The monument shows a photo of the Princess of Wales next to the angel statue, which stands on two pillars, as well as the inscription "She was like an angel on earth for many. Now she is an angel in heaven." Fresh flowers and all kinds of flower arrangements line the memorial. In the evening, the ensemble is to be illuminated.