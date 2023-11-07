Big fire on the market square Large numbers of Bonn residents at the St Martin's procession in the city centre
Bonn · For the 101st time, the great Bonn St Martin's procession was held in the city centre this Monday. The procession made its way from Münsterplatz via several points to the big bonfire on the market square.
The sun had not yet fully set when the bit St Martin's procession set off in Bonn city centre. Around 2000 people, mainly parents with their children and groups from Bonn schools and daycare centres, lined up behind St Martin.
Led by torchbearers and a group of Bonn ministrants who had shouldered a miniature replica of the cathedral, the procession made its way along Remigiusstrasse, Acherstrasse and with another detour along Münsterplatz to the Sterntor, where St Martin dismounted his horse to offer half of his coat to a starving and freezing beggar.
St Martin's bonfire lights up the market square in Bonn
While St Martin waited with his sword raised until the entire procession had passed the Sterntor, the torch bearers at the head of the procession reached the market square along Sternstraße, which was already bathed in bright light from the traditional St Martin's bonfire. The flames rose several metres high and sent a shower of sparks into the now dark evening sky over Bonn, while the children gradually gathered on the square with their lanterns.
Before everyone had found their place and the last kindergarten groups had arrived, those who had already arrived sang St Martin's songs. "Ich gehe mit meiner Laterne und meine Laterne mit mir" (I'm walking with my lantern and my lantern with me) was just one of many well-known verses that could be heard from afar in Bonn's city centre, attracting even more onlookers.
"We celebrate sharing together"
One of the people who had joined in was Eva Maria Hinkes. "I was a nursery school teacher for 38 years," said the pensioner, who spent the last 26 years working in Lengsdorf. " It's one of the most beautiful festivals of the year for me because it's so very Christian and caring. We celebrate sharing together. I've experienced that all these years. It resonates with the children." This message was echoed by City Dean Wolfgang Picken, who welcomed the procession at the cathedral together with Lord Mayor Katja Dörner.
"In times of upheaval, many crises and wars, but also social hardship and conflict, the St Martin's procession is a symbol of solidarity, humanity and peace," said Picken, thanking all the children and young people as well as the many helpers and volunteers who had made the St Martin's procession in Bonn possible. The Town Council also praised the commitment of numerous Bonn companies and private donors, whose contributions ensured that the children were able to enjoy all the traditional "Weckmänner" (sweet pastries in the shape of a man holding a pipe) as well as "Weckmanntüten" (sweet pastry bags).
Once the little men made of dough had been stowed away or eaten, many of the children and young people set off, as they do every year, to go from door to door singing and "schnörzen" (asking for sweets) in order to go home with a bag full of goodies.
(Original text: Jonas Dirker; Translation: Jean Lennox)