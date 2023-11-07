Big fire on the market square Large numbers of Bonn residents at the St Martin's procession in the city centre

One of the people who had joined in was Eva Maria Hinkes. "I was a nursery school teacher for 38 years," said the pensioner, who spent the last 26 years working in Lengsdorf. " It's one of the most beautiful festivals of the year for me because it's so very Christian and caring. We celebrate sharing together. I've experienced that all these years. It resonates with the children." This message was echoed by City Dean Wolfgang Picken, who welcomed the procession at the cathedral together with Lord Mayor Katja Dörner.