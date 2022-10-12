Bargain hunting : Last Rheinaue flea market of the season for 2022

The flea market at the Rheinaue. Foto: Stefan Knopp

Bonn On Saturday, October 15, the Rheinaue flea market in Bonn will take place for the last time this year. All the information can be found here.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Those who love to rummage through flea markets had to do without the flea market in Bonn's Rheinaue for a long time. Throughout 2020, the popular flea market was cancelled. Only in August 2021 could the market take place again after almost two years pandemic pause. In 2022, the Rheinaue flea market returned to normality: between April and October, people could browse through all the flea market stalls every third Saturday of the month.

On Saturday, October 15, it will be the next and last flea market for the year 2022. The market is held on the grounds of the Rheinaue on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn and has long been a focal point for bargain hunters and visitors from all over the region.

When is the Rheinauen flea market held in Bonn?

The organizer "Melan macht Märkte" organizes the flea market in the Rheinaue seven times a year . It is one of the largest and most popular flea markets in the region. On the third Saturday of each month from April to October, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., those who have something to sell can bring their used items to the buyers. Whether used clothing, old CDs and records or toys - almost everything can be found at the Rheinaue flea market. The rule is that no new goods are allowed to be sold. Anyone who does not sell used items typical of a flea market will be expelled from the site.

What do sellers have to pay attention to at the Rheinaue Flea Market?

Sellers should reserve their spaces one week before the event. These can be booked online in advance. However, some are still available for those who decide at the last minute to set up a table. These can be booked on site.

Address: Rheinaue Leisure Park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

Putting up your table or stand: The booked space can be occupied starting on Fridays from 4 pm and will be kept free until 7 am on Saturday. Even without a reservation, free spaces can still be booked spontaneously on Saturday.

Orig. text: ga