New shop at the main station : Lego Store opening in Bonn apparently delayed

The new Lego store on Saturday, 30 October: It is not yet clear on which day the shop will actually open. Foto: Baumann/Andreas Baumann

Bonn The renovation of the new Lego shop in the "Urban Soul" complex is probably taking longer than planned. However, the Danish company does not answer any questions about it.

Actually, the Danish Lego company had announced that it would open the shop in the "Urban Soul" complex on Thursday, 4 November. But well-informed sources say that the necessary renovations to the 400 square metres of shop space have been delayed. However, Lego GmbH did not comment on the matter when asked by the GA, nor did the landlord. No opening date has been given for the shop on Poststraße itself either.

As the internet editorial office Stonewars.de reports, the opening is to be delayed by about two weeks. The toy fans write that they learned this from the Lego store in Cologne. They often do research in the local shops because the Lego company often leaves media enquiries unanswered.

After a new opening in Dresden, Lego has 15 shops in Germany so far; in addition to the Bonn shop, another is planned in Berlin, according to the company's announcement. They are equipped with play tables and a "Pick a Brick" wall - with Lego bricks in all available colours to help find the right building blocks and minifigures. In Bonn, the former "Puppenkönig" on Gangolfstraße is also being converted into a Playmobil world of experience on around 1,000 square metres. It is scheduled to open in time for Christmas.

Original text: Andreas Baumann