R(h)einspaziert, silent film days and more : Leisure tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

After lengthy discussions, the R(h)einspaziert festival may take place again this year on Grafenwerth Island. Foto: Frank Homann

Musical highlights on the KunstRasen, in the Stadtgarten or at the R(h)einspaziert festival on Grafenwerth Island. In addition, the Silent Film Festival is starting its 38th round. Here are our tips for the weekend.

In addition to the start of the Silent Film Festival, the "R(h)einspaziert" festival is also taking place again on the island of Grafenwerth in Bad Honnef after a two-year break due to corona. Music lovers can also enjoy the good weather outdoors at "Rock im Tal". In addition, there are events scheduled for this weekend. Our tips for the weekend.

Roland Kaiser and Wincent Weiss on the KunstRasen

For almost four decades now, Roland Kaiser has been one of the best-known German artists, with a total of over 90 million records sold and numerous awards. This Saturday, the singer and his 14-piece live band will create an open-air atmosphere at his concert.

Where: KunstRasen Bonn Gronau, Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: Wincent Weiss: Friday, 12 August, 7 p.m.; Roland Kaiser: Saturday, 13 August, 7 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets for Roland Kaiser are already sold out, tickets for Wincent Weiss are still available.

Stadtgarten Concerts at the Old Customs

Free of charge and outside: The Stadtgarten concerts can take place again after a two-year break due to the pandemic. For almost a month, until 3 September, concerts of various musical genres will take place. More information is available on the City of Bonn website.

Where: Stadtgarten am Alten Zoll, Adenauerallee, 53111 Bonn.

When: Friday, 12 August, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 13 August from 7 p.m. onwards

Admission: free of charge

R(h)einspaziert on the island of Grafenwerth

After a two-year break due to Corona, the festival R(h)einspaziert on the island of Grafenwerth in Bad Honnef may take place again. In the afternoon, a children's flea market as well as games and bouncy castles will entice the youngsters to have fun, and from 6 p.m. the concerts with Kasalla, Mo-Torres, StadtRand, King Loui and Frame the Moon will begin.

Where: Grafenwerth Island, 53604 Honnef

When: Family afternoon from 2-5 p.m., line up from 6 p.m. to 11.30 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Note: The Grafenwerth Bridge is closed to visitor traffic due to renovations. From 2 p.m. you can only access the island via the southern bridge at the swimming pool.

International Silent Film Festival in Bonn

For the 38th time, Europe's most popular silent film festival will take place in the heart of Bonn starting this Thursday. The programme combines popular and unknown titles from the early days of cinema and is aimed at a diverse audience. Until 21 August, 20 films from twelve countries will be shown.

Where: Arcade courtyard of Bonn University (Regina Pacis Weg 1, 53113 Bonn).

When: Admission from 7 pm, films start at 9 pm and 10.30 pm.

Admission: Admission to the screenings in the Arkadenhof is free, donations are welcome. Seat reservations are not possible.

Please note: There will be a bag check before admission.

There will also be a hybrid offering this year. On the organiser's website, a large part of the programme will be available worldwide and free of charge for 48 hours starting at 9 pm on the day after the respective screening.

French Film Days

The Institut Francais is currently offering another diverse range of films: This year, selected French films can be seen until 17 August at the Neue Filmbühne in Beuel. During the festival, the audience can choose their favourite film: The 2022 Audience Award will then be announced on 17 August at 8 pm at the closing film.

Where: Neue Filmbühne, Friedrich-Breuer-Str. 68-70, 53225 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, 12 August at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, 13 August, 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, 14 August at 3:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Admission: 9 Euro, reduced 8 Euro

Note: All films will be shown in original version with German subtitles. The exact film programme can be viewed online.

Troisdorf Flea Market

The Troisdorf Flea Market takes place on the forecourt of the Troisdorf Town Hall. Weather permitting, visitors can browse through second-hand items that can be purchased for small money.

Where: Troisdorf Town Hall, Kölner Str. 167, 53840 Troisdorf

When: Saturday, 13 August from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Note: Online stand registration is possible until 12 August at 12 noon via this link.

Derletalfest and "Rock im Tal“

The Derletalfest is the largest open-air spectacle in the Hardtberg district and also includes the "Rock im Tal" music festival. It offers a good opportunity to network with actors from Hardtberg associations at numerous stands and to get to know their activities better.

Where: Derletal, Derlestraße, Bonn

When: Saturday, 13 August, from 2 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

Note: Glass ban in Derletal: Please do not bring any bottles into the event area. Food and drinks are available on site.

Springmaus Improvisation Theatre

Under the title "BÄÄM - The Summer Special", Springmaus goes on a journey with its visitors. Destination: the whole world. Whether with the whole family on a crowded beach in Majorca, in Robinson Crusoe style on a lonely South Sea island or in the hustle and bustle of a big Mexican city. The visitors to the improvisation theatre decide where the journey takes them.

Where: Haus der Springmaus, Frongasse 8, 53121 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, 13 August, 8 pm (admission at 7 pm).

Tickets from 28.80 Euro are available on the Springmaus homepage.

16th Altstadt Reading Tour

For the 16th time the Altstadt Lesereise takes place. This weekend, love poems from 3000 years will herald the beginning of this year's 22-day reading tour. Freshly baked samples await at another reading on Friday evening.

Where: See the flyer for exact locations.

When: 7:30pm on Friday 12 August and 3pm on Sunday, also see the flyer for more information and times; regular admission starts 30 minutes before the start.

Note: The number of tickets is limited. Central advance booking: Altstadtbuchhandlung Büchergilde, Breite Straße 47, 53111 Bonn