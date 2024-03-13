Part of Provinzialstraße closed Fire brigade rescues woman from burning flat

At around 6.30 p.m., the fire brigade was alerted to a fire in a kitchen in an apartment block, said Eric Lambertz, head of operations for the Bonn fire brigade, at the scene. When the emergency services arrived, a woman was still standing on the balcony in the burning flat. The firefighters managed to rescue the woman safely from the building through her flat via the stairwell. The fire was brought under control shortly afterwards.