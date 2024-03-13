Part of Provinzialstraße closed Fire brigade rescues woman from burning flat
Bonn · During a fire brigade call-out to Lengsdorf on Tuesday evening, emergency services rescued a woman from a burning flat. Part of Provinzialstraße had to be closed due to the operation.
On Tuesday evening, the Bonn fire brigade was called out to an operation in Lengsdorf. The emergency services rescued a person from their burning flat. The operation caused severe traffic obstructions on Provinizialstraße, as the section between Villemombler Straße and Frechengasse was closed for the duration of the operation.
At around 6.30 p.m., the fire brigade was alerted to a fire in a kitchen in an apartment block, said Eric Lambertz, head of operations for the Bonn fire brigade, at the scene. When the emergency services arrived, a woman was still standing on the balcony in the burning flat. The firefighters managed to rescue the woman safely from the building through her flat via the stairwell. The fire was brought under control shortly afterwards.
According to the fire brigade, the cause of the fire is still unclear. The police are currently still investigating. The relevant section of road is currently still closed.
(Orig. text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)