Regulations enforced : Lidl at Bonn Central Train Station is no longer allowed to open on Sundays

Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Until now, Lidl at Bonn Central Station was open seven days a week. Some criticized the fact that it was allowed to open on Sundays since stores are generally not allowed to open on Sundays in Germany. Now, this Lidl was also ordered to remain closed on Sundays.

The Lidl in the basement of the new Urban Soul store opposite the main train station is no longer allowed to open on Sundays. The city has informed the grocery retailer that it will not be permitted to open the store for business on Sundays and public holidays - unless it is deemed a Sunday shopping day.

The citizen association Bürger Bund Bonn had criticized the Sunday opening, since the discount grocery store sold more than just items needed by travelers, including alcohol. The city administration explained that a supermarket with opening hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. was approved with the building permit for the entire Urban Soul building. However, this does not mean that a Sunday opening was automatically approved.

Since the discount grocer is located on private property and not on Deutsche Bahn premises, the operator cannot invoke Section 9 of the North Rhine-Westphalia Shop Opening Act, which says that only items for travel needs may also be sold on Sundays. "The Lidl store at the Bonn train station is currently closed on Sundays due to official regulations," Lidl said in response to a GA inquiry. A sign in front of the discount grocer already indicates the new opening hours.