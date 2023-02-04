Sustainable food : Lidl plans to offer less meat in its assortment

Lidl announced that it would be offering more vegan products in its assortment. Foto: picture alliance / Marijan Murat/dpa/Marijan Murat

Bonn Discount grocer Lidl wants to reduce the amount of meat in its product assortment and promote healthy and sustainable nutrition. The discount grocery chain says it will further expand its plant-based range of products by 2025. And there will also be changes in marketing strategy.

Lidl wants to expand its vegan range of products by 2025 and offer fewer animal products. The discount grocery chain said it wants to promote "sustainable and healthy nutrition" and is planning various measures to achieve this.

This includes the expansion of plant-based product lines and new standards in children's marketing. He said the retailer "no longer wants to promote unhealthy foods to children, with the exception of promotional items at Christmas, Easter or Halloween.”

Lidl: "No alternative” to making an adjustment

According to Lebensmittelzeitung (a German food industry newspaper), Christoph Graf, the discount chain's chief buyer, explained at the Green Week in Berlin that an adjustment of the product lines was "without alternative, because there is no second planet." The proportion of meat in the product assortment has to be reduced. Lidl does not want to dictate to its customers how they should eat. However, some people on social media see this differently and feel patronized. The topic has been hotly debated for days. But the company is also getting support - from Green Party politician Renate Künast, among others. She tweeted: "Wow! The market is going vegan”.

