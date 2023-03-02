March 3–5 : Lit.Cologne, art and theatre: tips for the weekend

lit.Cologne attracts renowned authors to the region. Photo: dpa/Horst Galuschka Foto: dpa/Horst Galuschka

Bonn/Region lit.Cologne brings renowned authors to the region and creative and innovative solutions to local problems are sought in Bonn. Here are the tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

This weekend, visitors can enjoy all forms of art from literature to photography, design the Internet of Things themselves and take advantage of the last chance to show off their skills on the roller skating rink in Bad Neuenahr. In addition, on the occasion of International Women's Day, there will be a musical tour of the fates of Bonn women.

lit.Cologne

With around 200 events, lit.Cologne is the largest European literature festival. How social media influence literary criticism and reception, what constitutes the voice of the future and how the interplay between man, civilisation and nature might develop are just some of the topics discussed with renowned authors. At the same time, the lit.kid family programme also addresses young readers and creates a space where children can discover reading worlds and discuss them at eye level with interesting personalities. An overview of the entire programme can be found here.

Where: Various locations in the Cologne city area

When: Wednesday, 1 March to Saturday, 11 March

25th Youth Art Award

Young people from Bonn fill the Artists' Forum with their creativity. There are no limits to their content: from personal works to themes with cross-generational relevance, the young talents present everything that concerns them.

Where: Bonn Artists' Forum, Hochstadenring 22-24, 53119 Bonn

When: Wednesday, 1 March to Sunday, 12 March

Admission: free of charge

Guided tour of the city "Women's Fates - Music of Fate“

"Exchange, celebrate, inform": This is the motto of this year's International Women's Day in Bonn. Already on Saturday, participants of this guided tour can embark on a musical journey through female destinies over the centuries. Not only the life's work of female musicians in Bonn, but also the lives of female saints, landlords and politicians have left traces in Bonn, which will be presented by city guide Joseann Freyer-Lindner.Meeting point: at the medieval Sterntor in Vivatsgasse 10

When: Saturday, 4 March, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: 15 Euro per person

Keep on Rollin

Colourful light effects and blaring music lend true 80s flair to the roller skating rink in the Kurpark Bad Neuenahr. Up to and including Sunday, young and old can prove their skills on roller skates and inline skates.

Where: Kurgartenstraße 13, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

When: Friday, 3 March from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 4 March and Sunday, 5 March from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets: Adults 5 Euro, children up to 17 3.50 Euro, children up to and including 5 free of charge

Note: Roller skates can be rented on site for 2 Euro.

Designing the Internet of Things Yourself

Which concepts could make Bonn a real smart city? On two Saturdays, the Bonn Economic Development Agency and the MakerSpace invite you to find innovative solutions to local problems. Even without prior knowledge, participants can develop prototype solutions and turn them into reality.

Where: MakerSpace Bonn e.V., Kennedyallee 18, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, 4 March and Saturday, 1 April, both 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: free of charge

8th International Bonn Dance Solo Festival

Under the title "Fracture Lines", the eighth International Bonn Dance Solo Festival brings together humorous and furious, but also quiet and thoughtful pieces that focus on moments of upheaval and change. This weekend, Kat Válastur ("Rasp Your Soul"), Anna Konjetzky ("Über die Wut") and Youness Aboulakoul ("Today is a beautiful day") will present their interpretations of the subject.

Where: Theater im Ballsaal (Rasp Your Soul and Today is a beautiful day) and Brotfabrik stage (Über die Wut).

When: Friday, 3 March to Sunday, 19 March

Tickets: Rasp Your Soul, About the Rage, Today is a beautiful day

Central Park West - Woddy Allen

A luxurious New York loft, two married couples who are friends and numerous intellectual entanglements: Woody Allen's Central Park West presents curious characters and razor-sharp dialogue that gradually transforms the play into a bitterly wicked social satire. Tickets are available here.

Where: kleines Theater Bad Godesberg, Koblenzer Straße 78, 53177 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday, 3 March, 7.30 to 9 p.m.

Tickets: from 30 Euro

Guided tour of the Klais organ building workshop

On Saturday, Orgelbau Klais opens its doors for a guided tour of the workshop. Interested visitors will learn how the world-famous organs are produced and in what way tradition and modernity are combined in this handcrafted art form.

Where: Orgelbau Klais, Kölnstraße 148, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, 4 March

Cost: 29 EuroEvents in Bonn und der Region