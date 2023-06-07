Germany-exclusive at Lit.Cologne Nick Cave presents his book

At the Theater am Tanzbrunnen, Cave seemed similarly comfortable talking about the book. In the hour and a half, the 66-year-old singer revealed a lot about himself, willingly let the people in the hall look into the deepest part of his soul. He is a brilliant speaker who cleverly analyses and classifies his feelings and knows how to put them into words. He comes across as authentic in every sentence when he first explains in general terms about songwriting itself with Seán O'Hagan, which - unlike his colleague Neil Young, for whom they simply fell from the sky - are created in hard work in the office. "I get up early in the morning, put on my suit, sit down at the desk at 9am and work until 5.30pm in the afternoon." It's only when he takes the material into the studio to record it with Warren Ellis and the other Bad Seeds band members that that changes, he says. "Then something beautiful happens. But when I'm alone, it's quite awful, to be honest." That's why he prefers to stay away from other people, especially family, while writing. "I think you can feel the struggle in the songs."