Repair works on tracks between Cologne and Mainz : Long-distance trains partly not stopping in Bonn from Monday
Bonn Starting Monday, several long-distance trains will not stop in Bonn due to repair works on the tracks. The railway is modernising overhead contact lines on the line between Bonn and Koblenz.
Due to several construction sites on the Cologne - Mainz line, Deutsche Bahn is rerouting IC and ICE trains via alternative connections from Monday, 12 December, to Friday, 30 December. As a result, long-distance trains will not stop at all stations. According to the DB, the IC lines Dortmund - Lindau and Dresden - Hanover will not stop in Bonn. The same applies to the Hamburg - Vienna ICE line.
From Monday, 12 December, to Wednesday, 21 December, DB will modernise overhead line systems on the line between Bonn and Koblenz from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. According to a railway spokeswoman, the work will focus on the area along Neuer Weg in Bonn and will take place at night. Construction noise cannot be avoided.
Original text: (buj)
Translation: Mareike Graepel