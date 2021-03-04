Chaos in Bonn city center : Long traffic jam due to closure of Rabinstraße

Bumper to bumper, cars and buses squeeze along Bonn's main train station. The reason is the Rabinstraße, which is closed due to construction work. Foto: Luca Samlidis

Bonn The announced closure of Rabinstraße in Bonn still came suddenly for car and bus drivers. As a result, they are currently stuck in traffic jams in front of and around the main train station for a long time - traffic chaos.

All of a sudden, nothing worked: the city started construction work on Rabinstraße on Wednesday and then also closed it off.

"We were surprised ourselves," said some bus drivers who struggled with the cars around the main station in the traffic jam. The queue reached as far as the Old Town Hall - on Maximilianstraße, around Kaiserplatz and also through the south underpass, everyone was bumper to bumper.

Due to the cut-off of Rabinstraße in the direction of Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, there is now only one bottleneck for the outflowing traffic: This is located between the two bollards on Thomas-Mann-Straße in the direction of the Stadthaus loggia.