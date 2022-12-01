Broken bottles : Lorry in Hennef loses 400 crates of drinks

Broken bottles lay scattered across the road after falling out of the truck. Photo: Peter Kölschbach Foto: Peter Kölschbach

Hennef Hennef A lorry in Hennef lost its goods when making a left turn. The contents of 400 beverage crates shattered at a crossroads.

If shards of glass really did mean good luck, a lorry driver in Hennef would now have a lot of it: on Wednesday morning, in the industrial estate on Löhestraße near Frankfurter Straße, he managed to lose his cargo. This involved 400 crates of drinks, and it resulted in large glass fragments being scattered across the road.

According to the fire brigade at the scene, the driver heard a noise coming from his trailer when he was turning left. Witnesses stated that he had been driving very slowly. This apparently did not prevent the load in the trailer from slipping, a flap opening and the crates falling out. The 30-year-old had previously picked them up at a beverage dealer in Hennef.

Foto: Peter Kölschbach