Broken bottles : Lorry in Hennef loses 400 crates of drinks
Hennef Hennef A lorry in Hennef lost its goods when making a left turn. The contents of 400 beverage crates shattered at a crossroads.
If shards of glass really did mean good luck, a lorry driver in Hennef would now have a lot of it: on Wednesday morning, in the industrial estate on Löhestraße near Frankfurter Straße, he managed to lose his cargo. This involved 400 crates of drinks, and it resulted in large glass fragments being scattered across the road.
According to the fire brigade at the scene, the driver heard a noise coming from his trailer when he was turning left. Witnesses stated that he had been driving very slowly. This apparently did not prevent the load in the trailer from slipping, a flap opening and the crates falling out. The 30-year-old had previously picked them up at a beverage dealer in Hennef.
The police do not believe that the driver was responsible for the accident, but that the truck was loaded incorrectly. The fire brigade rushed to help and lent a hand. Empty crates and unbroken PET drinks bottles were loaded back onto the truck. The rest was done by a sweeper and wheel loader, which cleared the intersection of the pile of broken glass. There were temporary road closures at the scene as a result of the accident, which affected the traffic. The police could not yet say how high the damages were.