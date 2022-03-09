Threats and discrimination against Russians in Bonn : LVR Museum backs down after cancelling a theatre performance

Narina Karitzky founded the afternoon school for children of Russian origin in 2012. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Last week, the LVR-Landesmuseum cancelled a theatre performance by Russian-speaking pupils “due to the current political situation”. Despite apologies and revisions by the museum, the Russian Institute Bonn has been experiencing discrimination and hatred since the attack on Ukraine.

Narina Karitzky grew up in Moscow. She has been in Germany for 20 years. She has moved back and forth between Bonn, Berlin and Lübeck. Then, in 2012, she founded the Russian Institute in Bonn, a school offering a wide range of art, language and cultural activities for children who speak Russian or want to learn the language. Since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, she sees peaceful relations between Russian speakers and the rest of the population in danger. She says her school is exposed to insults, for example, by a neighbour.

Teacher has clear position on Ukraine war

The neighbour recently called the secretary's office and, furious, insulted the school. “Murderer” and “you are a disgrace to our street”, he is said to have snapped at the secretary. “The general mood is not good,” says Karitzky. Parents are worried, she says, and are asking whether their children will not be able to participate virtually in the Saturday school programme in the future. They are afraid of attacks on the school. Karitzky himself takes an unambiguous position in an interview with the GA: the Ukraine war is nothing other than an invasion in violation of international law. The war must stop immediately.

Karitzky also has family in Ukraine. They live southeast of Kiev, in Poltava. Karitzky had offered her relatives to come to her in Bonn. So far, however, they have not wanted to leave their home and their husbands. The young men are drawn to Kiev to defend their country. Karitzky’s relatives, who live in Moscow, are also afraid.

LVR Museum cancels cooperation because of “current political situation”

The teacher was particularly shocked by a cancellation from the LVR State Museum. The GA has the e-mail correspondence between the two parties. Karitzky had rented a hall in the museum to stage a theatre performance by her pupils. After clarifying conditions and hygiene rules over several weeks, a museum employee suddenly wrote on Tuesday last week that the offer was being withdrawn. She could no longer use the hall. The reason: “the current political situation”.

Karitzky reacted indignantly and without understanding. She referred to the long-standing relationship with the institute and to the fact that her students came from both Russian and Ukrainian families. “These families are united by the horror of this terrible war,” Karitzky wrote in her response. The withdrawn “offer”, as the museum employee writes, is not an offer, by the way, but a contractual agreement between the Russian Institute and the museum.

Museum returns with statement

When asked by the GA, the spokeswoman of the State Museum, Stephanie Müller, got back to us on Monday. The director and the entire museum condemned Putin’s invasion, which violated international law, “in the strongest possible terms”. Rather, the museum declares its “undivided solidarity” with Ukraine and its citizens. Furthermore, Müller said, the responsibility of the war lies solely with head of state Vladimir Putin: "Against this background, it is our concern that neither Russian citizens living in Germany, nor German citizens with a history of Russian origin, are sanctioned across the board and excluded from participating in cultural life in our society,” Müller said. The colleague’s decision to declare the theatre performance null and void was arbitrary and a mistake. The LVR Museum regrets this mistake and will apologise to Karitzky in the course of the day, said the message on Monday. It added that the museum was withdrawing its cancellation of the reservation, so that the theatre performance would take place on 28 May, as originally planned.

Karitzky expressed in conversation with the GA that people should take a more differentiated view of the Russian-speaking community. This is Putin’s war. None of their Russian contacts are in favour of the invasion. Especially the Russian-speaking people living in Bonn would like to live in peace, in harmony with citizens of any origin. It is important to mention, however, that many of her colleagues understand that she, as a Russian, is not representative of the foreign policy of her country of origin. Apart from some discrimination, she also experiences a lot of understanding for her own situation. At the moment she is ashamed of Russia, says Karitzky.

(Original text: Simun Sustic; translation: Mareike Graepel​)