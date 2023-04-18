Freshly discovered “Madame Croissant” brings French flair to Bonn
Bonn · The first “Madame Croissant” has been serving croissants on Cologne's Friesenwall since last October. The first offshoot of the café, which offers thirteen varieties of the French pastry, opened in the centre of Bonn at the end of March.
Croissants, croissants
In October 2022, Kay Wernerus and Majid Yaman opened the first Madame Croissant at Cologne's Friesenwall. Influencer Diana Kaloev invested in and became the PR face of the company, which is being expanded through a franchise system. Now the first branch has opened in Bonn's Acherstraße with Alex Ramthan and Cem Nart as owners and managing directors.
In three months of renovation, a bright, inviting croissanterie has been created in the space formerly used as a sales area by the Hardenberg bag and suitcase shop. White walls with white wood panelling halfway up and impressions of France in picture frames characterise the minimalist space. This is not a café and there are no seats. Croissants and beverages are for take-away.
The croissants are pre-produced in a bakery in Servon-sur-Vilaine near Rennes and then baked in the oven and topped in a variety of ways in the shops in Cologne and Bonn. There are 13 creations in total, five savoury and eight sweet varieties - including two vegan croissants, namely chocolate (chocolate mousse, dried strawberries, pistachios) and Oreo (Oreo crème and Oreo crumble) for 3.90 euros each.
“Our most popular croissant is without question Lotus Cheesecake,” says Ramthan, the price for said croissant is 4.90 euros. Other creations are Pistachio (with pistachio cream, pistachio pieces, white chocolate and raspberry crumble) and Goat Cheese (with apple, goat cheese, walnut and honey) for 5.90 euros each, Pastrami (with spinach, pastrami, truffle mayo) and Salmon (with rocket, salmon, honey-mustard-dill cream and pomegranate seeds) for 6.90 euros each, and Berries (strawberry, raspberry, blueberry and blackberry) for 4.90 euros.
The coffee specialities come from the Cologne roastery Tim & Sebastian's and are prepared with a Victoria Arduino Eagle One portafilter machine: Espresso 1.90 euros, Americano 2.90 euros, Cappuccino 3.20 euros, Flat White 3.50 euros, Chai Latte and Matcha Latte 3.70 euros each. As an alternative to cow's milk, you can get oat milk. There are also seven flavours of fritz lemonade (0.33l) for 2.50 or 2.80 euros each.
In addition to shop sales, there is a delivery service, and catering will also be part of the portfolio in the future.
Info: Madame Croissant, Acherstr. 10, 53111 Bonn-Innenstadt, www.madame-croissant.de, Tel. (0228) 52 26 43 46. Open Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
(Original text: Hagen Haas; Translation: Jean Lennox)