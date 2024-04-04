The 19-year-old has not yet decided where his career will take him. Whether he prefers the security of a permanent position as a stage technician to a life as a freelance artist is currently written in the stars. Nevertheless, he has very clear ideas about how the profession should change. "Magic is still a male domain. There are hardly any women in the industry. And I think that's a shame," he says. He hopes that the classic division of roles - the man as magician and the woman as beautiful assistant - will soon change. "I believe that we need to do away with these clichés. The audience wants to see shows in which the performers work together and alongside each other as equals," he is convinced.