Bonn magician "Magic Felix“, 19, amazes everyone
Bonn · Felix Bergmann from Bonn shows off his tricks in a magic show. He promotes a new role model in the art of magic.
Las Vegas? "Would be exciting, but doesn't have to be." The GOP theatre? "That would be a really cool thing". Felix Bergmann has very clear ideas about where he would like to perform as a magician one day. But the 19-year-old is still modest. "I feel very comfortable here in the neighbourhood. I have lots of opportunities here to put on my own personal show.“
His fascination with all things magical began in his earliest childhood. "When I was eight years old, I saw a magic show by illusionist Christian Farla at an amusement park and was immediately captivated," he recalls. At first, he learnt a few simple tricks to surprise his family. Later, he was booked for children's parties, family celebrations or carnival and club events.
He found out about the Magischer Zirkel Bonn - an association of local magicians - through a magic shop in Oberkassel and has been enthusiastically exchanging tricks and moves ever since. In 2015, he began training at the Don Mehloni circus school. There he learnt to combine magic with artistry. Now he is presenting his magic tricks to a larger audience for the first time at the RheinBühne in Bonn. Felix Bergmann is not only a magician, but also an up-and-coming magician and entertainer.
He no longer has stage fright, but "a healthy dose of tension is always good," he says with a laugh. And as soon as Bergmann stands in front of his audience, he seems to levitate a table with ease or captivates the audience with a classic ring chain, far removed from old-fashioned clichés with a top hat and white rabbit.
While he wears a colourful coat for his children's shows, he brings a little Las Vegas flair to the stage in Bonn with his glittering suit for the larger events.
From school to the stage
Born in Duisdorf, Felix Bergmann, or "Magic Felix" as he is known in the industry, grew up on the Heiderhof. Last year, he graduated from the Otto Kühne School (Päda). His path then immediately led him towards the stage - not on it, however, but behind it. He is currently training as an event technology specialist at the Bonn City Theatre. "Somehow the stage is obviously part of my DNA," he says.
The combination of art and technology is ideal for his shows. "As an individual artist, you have to be able to do everything. So it's good if I can master the technical details in the background." If something doesn't work, he knows where to look for the fault.
But magic has nothing to do with witchcraft. "You're actually presenting familiar tricks in a new guise," he explains. "The point of entertainment is to deliberately deceive the audience. A show is successful when the audience wonders how he does it." He is satisfied when he has fascinated and enchanted his audience. "The best thing is when they go home and say they've had a great time.“
Magic and witchcraft
Some people might suspect witchcraft when they pass by the Haus der Familie in Bad Godesberg at the end of October or beginning of November. Felix Bergmann has been organising a particularly spooky Halloween decorating campaign there for years. Not just on the outside. "Inside, I create a ghost train where you can really get spooked," he says.
Nevertheless, his younger sister and her friends would probably not want to miss out on this adrenaline rush. And his ghost train really has it all: the green laser keeps flashing through the room. Spooky music can be heard in the background and sometimes a scream can be heard. Here and there, something hangs from the ceiling, including skulls and spiders.
It is dark, and in some places cramped. It takes time for your eyes to adjust to the darkness and the diffuse lighting - thick clouds of fog make it even harder to see. Skeletons and nasty grimaces stare back at you. Horror is at home in the cellar of the parents' bungalow - right in the centre of the Heiderhof. "Building and constructing the ghost train is my favourite hobby, which I do almost all year round," says "Magic Felix".
The 19-year-old has not yet decided where his career will take him. Whether he prefers the security of a permanent position as a stage technician to a life as a freelance artist is currently written in the stars. Nevertheless, he has very clear ideas about how the profession should change. "Magic is still a male domain. There are hardly any women in the industry. And I think that's a shame," he says. He hopes that the classic division of roles - the man as magician and the woman as beautiful assistant - will soon change. "I believe that we need to do away with these clichés. The audience wants to see shows in which the performers work together and alongside each other as equals," he is convinced.
He does have a former classmate, Amelie Jülich, at his side during his shows. "But I would never call her my assistant," he emphasises.
Felix Bergmann presents his show "Magical Moments" on Sunday, 7 April. It starts at 3 p.m. in the Kulturwohnzimmer RheinBühne, Oxfordstraße 20-22. He has also brought in up-and-coming juggler Max Koch for the afternoon. Tickets at 15 euros at kurzelinks.de/magie-bonn.
(Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)