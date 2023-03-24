Airports, bus and rail across Germany Major strike on Monday will also affect Bonn and the region

The warning strike will also affect the Bonn/Cologne region. As was learned from the Verdi office responsible for Bonn, Cologne and Leverkusen, the employees of the municipal transport companies are called to a work stoppage. In addition to the Bonn public utilities (SWB), these include the Cologne public transport company (KVB) and the Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG). Regionalverkehr Köln (RVK), which operates buses in the area on the left bank of the Rhine that also travel into the city of Bonn, will not be affected by the strike, as was the case on previous strike days. The drivers there have in-house contracts and no collective agreements. The subcontractors commissioned by the transport companies will also be in service. In Bonn, they provide about a third of the daily bus trips.