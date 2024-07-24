Many falls when it's wet Making the stairs at Bonn Central Station more slip-resistant
Bonn · People kept slipping and falling on the stairs leading down to the main railway station, and the city council has long been looking for a way to make the surface more slip-resistant. Now the problem seems to be solved once and for all.
The story of the slippery stairs leading down from Poststraße to the underground part of the main railway station has a new chapter. Back in spring, the city council decided that the stairs needed to be made more slip-resistant, by any means necessary. A few days ago, rubber strips were finally fitted.
As the press office stated upon enquiry, the Bonn civil engineering office had suggested the ‘anti-slip strips’ as a cost-effective alternative to replacing the entire surface of the steps. But it was a long time before the strips could be put in place as the work could only be carried out at night and in absolutely dry conditions. But I’t finally been done. ‘If this solution proves successful, and the civil engineering department assumes it will, no further changes to the surface are planned,’ explained city spokesperson Isabel Klotz. Installing the strips cost around 10,000 euros.
Time and again, people fell
There have been repeated debates about the slippery stairs. Pedestrians, shop assistants, security staff and GA readers who contacted the editorial team reported falls that had happened to them or that they had seen. Back in October 2020, an elderly gentleman from Mehlem broke his sacrum when he fell on the stairs, successfully claiming 3,500 euros in compensation from the city after an expert report declared that the stairs were not slip-resistant enough.
The company that built the stairs, the Ten Brinke Group, agreed to get new tiles laid down at its own expense, and this was done in summer 2021. But it did not significantly defuse the situation. In spring 2023, the council finally also installed a handrail. But pedestrians had continued to describe problems, especially in wet conditions.
Double-sided handrail still under discussion
For a long time, the city council struggled to recognise any problems and argued that standards had been adhered to when the tiles were chosen. In spring they finally changed their mind, but they balked at replacing the tiles entirely with natural stone, which would have cost around 150,000 euros. At the same time, they turned down demands of the Bürger Bund Bonn to put a roof over the stairs. They argued again and again that a roof would obstruct the view of the listed main station building. Peter Esch, head of the civil engineering department, also doubted the benefits of a roof, back in the spring claiming that pedestrians would carry moisture from the street down the stairs on their shoes, making a roof useless. According to spokeswoman Klotz, the city of Bonn is still in dialogue with the technical supervisory authority regarding a double-sided handrail.
An agreement is necessary here, as the additional run would make the staircase, which is an escape route, narrower. They will see whether ‘something can be done’ within the framework of the fire protection guidelines, civil engineering department head Esch commented on the proposal in the spring.
