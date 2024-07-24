Many falls when it's wet Making the stairs at Bonn Central Station more slip-resistant

For a long time, the city council struggled to recognise any problems and argued that standards had been adhered to when the tiles were chosen. In spring they finally changed their mind, but they balked at replacing the tiles entirely with natural stone, which would have cost around 150,000 euros. At the same time, they turned down demands of the Bürger Bund Bonn to put a roof over the stairs. They argued again and again that a roof would obstruct the view of the listed main station building. Peter Esch, head of the civil engineering department, also doubted the benefits of a roof, back in the spring claiming that pedestrians would carry moisture from the street down the stairs on their shoes, making a roof useless. According to spokeswoman Klotz, the city of Bonn is still in dialogue with the technical supervisory authority regarding a double-sided handrail.