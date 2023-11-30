Police investigation Man (47) found dead at Stadthaus in Bonn
30.11.2023 , 07:10 Uhr
A man was found dead at the Stadthaus station in Bonn on Sunday morning. This was confirmed by a Bonn police spokesperson on Wednesday. A passer-by noticed the lifeless 47-year-old man at around 8.30 a.m. in the stairwell to the railway station and then alerted the emergency services, he said. However, they were only able to determine that the man was dead.
The police had opened a death investigation. There were no indications of any outside culpability.
(Original text: Christine Bähr; Translation: Mareike Graepel)