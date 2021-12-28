Police publish sketch : Man chases 24-year-old in Bonn and attacks her

The police are looking for this man. Photo: Bonn Police Foto: Polizei Bonn

Bonn Police are searching for an as yet unknown sex offender. The man allegedly attacked a 24-year-old woman on Poppelsdorfer Allee. A sketch has now been published.

The Bonn police released a composite sketch of a suspected sex offender on Monday. The incident he is accused of occurred at the beginning of October. According to the police, the pictured man allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old woman on Poppelsdorfer Allee at around 4.30 am on the night of 9 October. He allegedly first followed the woman from the station and then, near house number 24, first grabbed her by the arm and then pushed her against the stairs there. "He then approached her in a sexual manner," the police said in their statement.

The woman was able to fend off the attack and flee. For investigative tactical reasons, the police did not initially ask the public for assistance and publish details of the crime, a spokesperson said on Monday. However, since the perpetrator could not be caught yet, the sketch of the man made by specialists of the State Criminal Police Office has now been published.

The police are now asking for information about the man. Anyone who can provide information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the police on 0228/150.